Harmonic Inter BEE 2016 Exhibitor Preview

Harmonic Drives Adoption of Cloud-Native Infrastructure, Transforms UHD HDR and OTT Delivery With Solutions on Display at Inter BEE 2016

Nov. 16-18

Tokyo

Harmonic -- Booth 7101

Today's broadcasters are looking to deliver OTT and UHD HDR services, improve bandwidth efficiency, and streamline their playout operations. At Inter BEE 2016, Harmonic will demonstrate how it's leading the wave of innovation in these areas, accelerated by the company's recent acquisition of Thomson Video Networks.

"In the Asia-Pacific market, UHD adoption is strong. In fact, a portion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast in UHD and distributed over-the-top," said Tony Berthaud, vice president, sales, Asia-Pacific at Harmonic. "At Inter BEE 2016, we'll demonstrate how Harmonic is leading the charge, enabling broadcasters to launch traditional and OTT services faster, at a lower total cost of ownership, and with superior video quality than the competition. The latest innovations on display will include IP playout, cloud-native, UHD HDR and video compression optimization solutions."

Highlighted Solutions and Technologies

Elevating Video Quality With End-to-End UHD HDR Workflow Solution

Harmonic will display a complete UHD HDR workflow solution at Inter BEE 2016. Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the solution supports delivery of both live and VOD UHD content with HDR to ensure an outstanding end-user experience.

Real-Time Video Compression Optimization Solution: A Game-Changer for OTT Delivery

Harmonic will demonstrate its new EyeQ video compression optimization solution. Leveraging artificial intelligence technology, EyeQ delivers superior video quality and a bandwidth reduction of up to 50 percent for OTT distribution. Since EyeQ utilizes the AVC codec, there is no requirement to upgrade existing client devices. An optional enhancement for the software-based Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), EyeQ directly improves the bottom line for video content and service providers and enables a more consistent viewing experience with enhanced video quality and less buffering.

IP Playout and More -- In a Single Package

At Inter BEE 2016, Harmonic will highlight two flavors of Spectrum(TM), its advanced media server: Spectrum X and Spectrum XE.

Designed for mission-critical production and playout applications, Spectrum X combines file, baseband and transport stream ingest with comprehensive integrated channel playout capabilities including graphics, branding, DVE and live switching of baseband and compressed IP sources for SD, HD and UHD formats. Spectrum XE combines a full channel-in-a-box system with a premium-quality software encoder, making it perfect for HD/SD broadcast and multiscreen channel origination, manipulation and delivery at the edge of the network.

Cloud-Native Solutions Speed Up Launch of Broadcast and OTT Services

Harmonic will showcase its VOS(TM) Cloud media processing platform and award-winning VOS 360 professional cloud media processing service (www.vos360.tv) at Inter BEE 2016, giving visitors a sneak peek into how they can streamline broadcast and OTT video workflows. As one of the only infrastructure providers with true cloud-native media processing solutions, Harmonic is transforming video preparation and delivery.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

