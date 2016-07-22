IBC2016 Exhibitor Preview

Sept. 9-13

Amsterdam

Stand 1.B20

Harmonic Pure Innovation Pushes the Boundaries, Bringing Cloud-Native, VR and UHD OTT Distribution Solutions to IBC2016

Technology innovation is critical as pay-TV operators and broadcasters look to deliver the ultimate video experience on every screen. At IBC2016, Harmonic will demonstrate its unwavering focus on innovation, accelerated by the company's recent acquisition of Thomson Video Networks.

Beyond powering today's traditional broadcast and OTT workflows, Harmonic is the only technology provider that offers a clear and efficient path to the future, enabling operators to support the latest innovations in IP, cloud-native, virtual reality, virtualized playout and DVB-T2 technologies. Stop by the stand to see how we are helping operators deliver a better user experience and increase monetization through optimized content regionalization technologies.

"We are leading the wave of innovation and the company is stronger than ever, providing pay-TV and broadcast customers with video infrastructure solutions for every step of the workflow, from contribution to production, playout and delivery," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. "Whether operators are looking for on-premises or cloud-based workflow solutions, Harmonic addresses their every need so that new revenue-generating services can be launched quickly, with exceptional video quality at lower bandwidths."

PURE VIDEO. PURE INNOVATION. PURELY HARMONIC.

At IBC2016 Harmonic will show how it's leading the wave of innovation with the latest advancements in video infrastructure. Below is a sneak peak, with several highlights from a wide array of demonstrations showcasing the company's comprehensive solutions portfolio:

Accelerated OTT Development, With Industry-Leading Video Quality

To address the market shift toward standard IT-centric infrastructure, Harmonic will showcase its new VOS(TM) cloud-native solutions: VOS Cloud and VOS 360 (www.vos360.tv). Visitors to the Harmonic stand will get a snapshot of the monetization opportunities enabled by cloud-based media processing solutions and services, such as cloud DVR and packaging-on-the-fly.

Additionally, Harmonic will showcase a complete UHD HDR workflow and new video-quality assessment technology for OTT workflows that maximizes bandwidth efficiency while assuring that video quality targets are hit. Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the technology enables an outstanding user experience. With its broad portfolio, Harmonic is the only company offering an end-to-end workflow for the delivery of live and VOD UHD content with HDR.

Boosting Content Regionalization and Monetization

Ad insertion, playout and splicing at the edge of the network can help pay-TV operators regionalize and monetize content as part of their primary distribution workflow. Harmonic's solution can be delivered via satellite or internet for ultimate flexibility, and includes the ProView(TM) integrated receiver-decoder (IRD) and FUZE-1(TM) playout system.

Virtualizing Playout and Delivery

At IBC2016, Harmonic will showcase an expanded Spectrum media server family with new virtualized playout and delivery capabilities, including virtualized channel-in-a-box and ABR encoding and packaging.

Immersive 360-Degree Virtual Reality Viewing Experience

With UHD encoding powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), Harmonic and select ecosystem partners will showcase an immersive 360-degree virtual reality (VR) viewing experience. Utilizing UHD delivery ensures a no-compromise VR solution for broadcast-quality HD imagery.

In addition to the VR demonstration, Thierry Fautier, vice president of video strategy at Harmonic, will present a paper on "VR Video Ecosystem for Live Distribution" as part of the IBC conference session on Exploring New Ideas in VR & 360° Immersive Media, Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10:45 a.m.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

