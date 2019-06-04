Harmonic Extends Market Leadership with New Capabilities for CableOS™ Software

SAN JOSE, Calif. — June 4, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced a suite of groundbreaking new capabilities that are being added to its field-proven CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution, including:

• Low-latency mode, enabling significantly enhanced video game quality of experience

• Double throughput performance with the latest 1-RU Intel servers and 100G NIC

• Virtual segmentation with network-wide QoS capabilities

• Simultaneous support of centralized and distributed architectures on a single core server

• Interoperability with standard-compliant, third-party Remote PHY devices

• Integration of the CableOS Pebble-1 Remote PHY Device into third-party nodes

"The next generation of CableOS software solidifies our market leadership position, leveraging our powerful cloud-native architecture to enable smarter, more flexible and more scalable multi-gigabit broadband services," said Asaf Matatyaou, vice president, solutions and product management, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "Adding cutting-edge virtual segmentation technology and other advanced features to our CableOS offering, and riding the Intel curve to deliver more bandwidth performance with less power, Harmonic is again moving cable access technology a giant step forward. Highlighting the agility of a true software architecture to address new business opportunities, we will provide an industry-first demonstration of low latency capabilities at ANGA COM 2019, showcasing a dramatic improvement to the quality of experience for online gamers."

CableOS software offers support for the latest generation of 1-RU Intel server CPUs and 100G NIC, providing a massive boost in throughput. By running on state-of-the-art Intel servers, CableOS software allows operators to keep pace with the latest developments and performance improvements in IT, breaking out of the cycle of waiting for and purchasing expensive and quick-to-be-obsolete custom hardware-based CMTS platforms.

Further expanding deployment options for cable operators, Harmonic has also added virtual segmentation with network-wide QoS capabilities to the CableOS solution, allowing operators to increase bandwidth on existing coaxial cable to feed Remote PHY devices without deploying fiber to the new segmentation site.

The new CableOS software also supports hybrid Remote PHY operations for centralized, remote shelf and node deployments. The solution continues to benefit operators that need a boost in capacity for low service group counts in constrained, as well as large-scale environments, delivering flexible deployment options. Recently, the CableOS solution was successfully deployed in a traditional HFC architecture with the core server in one location and compact 1RU CableOS Wave Remote PHY shelves deployed in remote locations. Harmonic's CableOS Wave Remote PHY shelves use less than 130 Watts, bringing further power, space and cost savings to the operator.

Building on the value of the unique telemetry capabilities featured in previous versions of CableOS software, the solution now provides operators with access to Harmonic's managed network services and a web-based dashboard to simplify network monitoring. Offering a complete picture of network performance to speed up issue resolution, CableOS software ensures superior QoS for subscribers.

Harmonic will demonstrate the latest capabilities of its CableOS solution at ANGA COM 2019, June 4-6 in Cologne, Germany, hall 7, stand G20. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/190604Harmonic.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-CableOSLogo.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic CableOS™ Virtualized Cable Access Solution