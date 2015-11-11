Harmonic Exhibitor Preview -- NATEXPO 2015

Harmonic at NATEXPO & MCA Expo 2015, Moscow

Nov. 18-20

Harmonic Product Preview

Stand A39

During the NATEXPO & MCA Expo 2015 conference and exhibition, Harmonic will feature solutions designed to help broadcasters to maximize the quality and bandwidth efficiency of video encoding processes and to optimize the efficiency and flexibility of their channel playout operations. Highlighting the Polaris(TM) suite of playout management tools, powered by the Spectrum(TM) X next-generation media server system, and Electra(TM) X2 software-based broadcast-ready media processing platform, Harmonic will show how its advanced technologies and solutions enable broadcasters to reduce the cost and complexity of delivering amazing video experiences.

At 5 p.m. on Nov. 18, Harmonic will participate in a technological presentation in pavilion 75, hall A. Harmonic's newest technologies will be demonstrated by Vladimir Balakhontsev, Harmonic Senior Systems Engineer in Russia, CIS, and Baltics.

Electra(TM) X2 Advanced Media Processor

The Harmonic Electra(TM) X2 advanced media processor is the industry's first fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD and HD content. Featuring real-time encoding of SD/HD media, integrated high-quality branding and graphics and reliable transport stream playout, the Electra X2 offers video content and service providers market-leading video quality, unparalleled function integration and increased operational flexibility at a low total cost of ownership.

At the heart of Electra X2 is the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), an advanced encoding technology that supports SD, HD and UHD formats and MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC codecs for broadcast and over-the-top multiscreen delivery, ensuring superior video quality at minimum bandwidth.

As a next-generation media processing system, the Electra X2 offers video content and service providers a new approach to encoding and channel playout to simplify infrastructure, reduce costs and drive new revenue-generating services.

Market-leading Spectrum(TM) Media Server Family with Polaris(TM) Playout Management Suite

At NATEXPO, Harmonic will showcase the Polaris(TM) suite of playout management tools and its integration with Harmonic's market-leading Spectrum(TM) media server family. Designed to address the full range of playout applications for broadcasters, the Polaris suite represents Harmonic's first offering in the emerging media orchestration category, which is important as workflows consolidate and simplify, and video delivery becomes virtualized.

With the Polaris suite, Harmonic demonstrates a significant increase in its commitment to production and playout solutions, with a particular focus on functional integration of the video delivery chain for greater efficiency, flexibility and simplicity. Delivery of video channels with advanced capabilities can be achieved in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the resources previously required.

"NATEXPO gives us a valuable opportunity to connect with our Russian customers and partners. This will be the first time we will feature our Polaris suite of playout management tools in the region, and we look forward to demonstrating the extensive capabilities and immense value it brings to the modern broadcast operation."

-- Andrey Korzhevin, Harmonic Sales Manager, Broadcast, Russia and CIS



Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

