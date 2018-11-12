Harmonic Enables SKY Perfect JSAT to Deliver a World-Class Video Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nov. 12, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SJC), a leading multi-channel pay TV platform operator in Japan, is upgrading its DTH headend to support HD and UHD delivery using an IP-based video and stream processing solution from Harmonic. SJC has also deployed an integrated playout solution from Harmonic to simplify the delivery of HD channels. Harmonic's solutions rely on software-based and intelligent function integration to enable seamless channel expansion, increase cost savings and deliver exceptional video quality to SKY PerfecTV! subscribers at low bitrates.

"As the only multi-channel pay TV platform operator covering Japan, we have millions of subscribers counting on us to deliver a world-class entertainment experience," said Shuhei Yamaura, managing executive officer, broadcasting engineering group at SJC. "Harmonic has been a long-standing technology partner in helping us transition to software-based systems and an industry frontrunner in delivering HD and UHD channels. As we unleash over 180 HD and six UHD channels for MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC distribution, Harmonic's video platforms will provide exceptional efficiency through software and intelligent function collapse."

SJC is using Harmonic's Electra® video processing and ProStream® X stream processing solutions to ensure optimal HD and UHD video quality, as well as bandwidth efficiency for their new DTH headend. The Electra and ProStream X platform increases SJC's operational efficiencies and cost savings via the use of COTS servers.

Harmonic's market-leading Spectrum™ X media server features channel-in-a-box capabilities that allow SKY PerfecTV! to deliver a rich on-air presentation to subscribers. By reducing the number of individual components required to air fully branded channels, Harmonic's integrated playout solution decreases equipment, maintenance and power costs.

"We are proud to launch UHD channels at SKY PerfecTV! in Japan, where UHD is at the forefront and leading higher resolution video experiences around the world," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, corporate development at Harmonic. "SJC chose Harmonic for this upgrade based on our proven track record in helping operators around the globe transition their video processing infrastructure towards software-based technologies while maintaining the highest standard of quality and reliability."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/181112Harmonic.docx

Please visit Harmonic at Inter BEE 2018 — Hall 6, Stand 6212

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@HarmonicInc%20Enables%20SKY%20Perfect%20JSAT%20to%20Deliver%20a%20World-Class%20Video%20Experience%20%23UHD%20%23Electra%20%23ProStreamX%20-%20http://bit.ly/2JR3nG9

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-SpectrumX.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic Spectrum™ X Media Server Platform

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-Electra.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic Electra® Video Processing Solution