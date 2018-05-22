Harmonic Drives Faster Broadband Services and Speeds Up OTT Delivery at ANGA COM

Driving innovations in virtualized cable access technology, OTT and UHD HDR delivery with low latency, Harmonic will demonstrate to attendees at ANGA COM 2018 how broadband operators and content providers can deliver higher-quality video on every screen and realize new revenue streams.

“Today’s connected world demands that operators and content providers act in the most agile way possible. Operators need to champion faster broadband experiences while providing a superior QoE,” said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. “At ANGA COM 2018, Harmonic will showcase how operators and content providers can leverage cable access virtualization software and cloud-based media processing solutions to achieve those goals.”

Highlights include:

Deliver Faster Broadband Services, Reduce Costs With Virtualized Cable Access Solution

Harmonic’s CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution is the industry’s only software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and end-to-end Remote PHY system, supporting centralized and distributed architectures. Powering the world’s first virtualized cable access network, CableOS brings faster internet speeds to consumers while simultaneously reducing the space, power and other cost constraints that typically impede growth for operators.

Gain First-Mover Advantage With Low-Latency, UHD HDR OTT Solution for Live Sports

With Harmonic’s end-to-end UHD HDR solution, latency issues are no longer a problem for OTT service providers delivering live sports. Harmonic’s groundbreaking UHD HDR solution supports the distribution of live sports content to any screen with exceptional QoE and low latency using Harmonic’s ViBE® CP9000 contribution encoder for ingest into the cloud and VOS™ 360 media processing SaaS for OTT delivery.

Rapidly Introduce OTT Services

Harmonic’s VOS™ 360 media processing SaaS and VOS SW Cluster media processing software unify the entire media processing chain, enabling operators to launch new OTT offerings quickly and run simpler, leaner operations.

Harmonic Brings Real-World Lessons to ANGA COM Conference:

Asaf Matatyaou, vice president of solutions and product management of the Cable Access Business at Harmonic and Anders Bloom, senior systems manager of broadband, HFC development, at Com Hem, will present “Lessons Learned from the Field with Virtual CCAP and Remote PHY” as part of the “Future-proofed Fiber – From the Headend to the Terminal” panel. The session takes place on June 12 from 3:00 to 4:15 p.m. in Room 2 in the Koelnmesse exhibition center.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and cable access virtualization, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

