Harmonic Drives Broadcast and OTT Revenue Growth for Its Customers in Asia-Pacific Region With PURE Innovation

Traditional pay-TV revenue in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region will increase almost $10 billion between the years of 2015 and 2021, ultimately reaching $36.4 billion. Add in the expected growth for OTT video service consumption, and operators in the region have a major opportunity to boost their profits. At CCBN 2017, booth 2201/2301, Harmonic will showcase complete video infrastructure approaches and emerging technologies for capitalizing on these regional trends, and more.



"Today, service providers in Asia are looking to migrate to an all-IP infrastructure and deploy unified platforms capable of distributing video across multiple networks, including cable, IPTV, DTTV and OTT, to all screens. UHD and function collapse, in terms of combining playout, content replacement, graphics and compression in one solution, are also trending," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "At this year's CCBN show, Harmonic will showcase a comprehensive range of software-based solutions that resolve the challenges involved with making these essential changes, offering increased operational efficiencies, a low total cost of ownership and superior video quality on every screen."



Simplifying the Migration to an All-IP Infrastructure

As operators in Asia migrate to all-IP ingest and playout workflows, Harmonic is easing the transition through its media server and advanced playout solutions, which support SD and HD broadcast and OTT channels. Harmonic's approach to all-IP integrates channel playout capabilities, such as graphics, branding, DVE, and live switching of baseband and compressed IP sources, to lower capital expenditures, simplify workflows and reduce operational costs.



Transforming Video Processing and Delivery With One of the First Cloud-Native Solutions

Video content and service providers in Asia and worldwide need a video preparation and delivery workflow that is more agile, flexible and scalable. During the show, Harmonic will demonstrate how video content and service providers can manage video processing and delivery, all the way from ingest to delivery, over public or private clouds. Cloud media processing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions will be on display. Benefits include increased infrastructure flexibility, elasticity and agility to launch broadcast and OTT services in a matter of hours, not months, at a low TCO and instant revenue generation through time-shift TV, VOD and cloud DVR.



Empowering Better Video Quality on Every Screen at Low Bitrates

With OTT viewing on the rise, video content and service providers need to provide better video quality than the competition. This, however, can be challenging. Bandwidth is limited, and operators in Asia need a solution that will deliver crystal-clear video without dramatically increasing OPEX.



Harmonic will demonstrate how it's improving the OTT video experience through video compression optimization. Harmonic's solution delivers consistent, superior viewing on all devices while reducing OTT bandwidth consumption by up to 50 percent. As one of the only companies that are leveraging the function of the human visual system to enhance video compression, Harmonic leads the industry in increasing the bottom line for video content and service providers and enabling a more consistent viewing experience with enhanced video quality and less buffering.



Delivering Stunning UHD With HDR Via an End-to-End Workflow

The APAC region is projected to have the fastest growth for UHD services, per a new study from Research and Markets. With UHD service penetration increasing, Harmonic will demonstrate a complete UHD-HDR playout and delivery solution for both live and on-demand applications. Harmonic is one of the only video infrastructure providers with an end-to-end workflow for UHD HDR.



Driving the Transition to Gigabit Capacity in Cable Access With Software

Today's cable operators have a remarkable opportunity when it comes to rolling out next-generation gigabit broadband services. Yet, they need a solution that provides increased scalability, agility and cost savings, and enables fast deployment of high speed and new IP-based data, video and voice services. At CCBN, Harmonic will showcase its software-based CCAP approach. Stop by the booth to see how Harmonic is reducing operators' space and power constraints in the headend and hub.



