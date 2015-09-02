Harmonic to Demonstrate Innovation in IP Video Workflows, Ultra HD and Virtualization at IBC2015

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 2, 2015 -- At IBC2015, stand 1.B20, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase game-changing solutions that are making their IBC debut. They include the new Electra(TM) X advanced media processor family, a fully converged platform for channel origination and delivery of SD, HD and Ultra HD (UHD)/4K content to any consumption platform, and the new Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server system, which eases the transition to IP broadcast workflows by integrating SDI and IP I/O on the same chassis.

"At IBC2015 Harmonic will showcase a range of innovative video solutions designed to help broadcasters and service providers unleash the full potential of their SD, HD and Ultra HD content with the industry's most flexible media-over-IP architecture," said Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer at Harmonic. "From IP playout to fully virtualized UHD media processing workflows, we will demonstrate how customers can create, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences with unprecedented agility and cost efficiency by leveraging our video processing, virtualized video infrastructure and channel playout solutions."

Key demonstrations include:

- Virtualized Playout and Encoding: A fully automated, virtualized IP workflow for content origination and delivery to all first and second screens, powered by Harmonic VOS(TM) technology and featuring the Electra XVM virtualized media processor controlled by the Polaris(TM) Advance integrated channel playout automation system.

- Live UHD Workflow: A fully realized live UHD workflow, including real-time UHD 2160p60 encoding, powered by the software-based Electra X3 advanced media processor, the industry's first full-frame UHD encoder in a single 2-RU rack space, and UHD playout with real-time graphics and branding from the Spectrum X media server, a complete UHD capable channel-in-a-box system with Polaris playout management.

- Broadcast Encoding With HDR: Real-time HEVC encoding with high dynamic range (HDR) using Dolby Vision(TM) imaging technology integrated with the Electra X2 media processor.

- HEVC Service Delivery: Real-time VBR HEVC encoding and statistical multiplexing of progressive and interlaced HD content using the Electra X2 processor's software-based Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM) and DiviTrackIP(TM) statmux over IP technology.

- Compressed IP Channel Playout: Compressed IP output on the Spectrum X media server of fully branded SD and HD channels via AVC compression at mezzanine rates, demonstrating how broadcasters can smoothly manage the transition from SDI to IP architectures.

- Contribution Over the Internet: Pristine 4:2:2 10-bit AVC HD contribution encoding, featuring broadcast-quality video transport over the Internet using the Ellipse® 3000 contribution encoder and ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder with deep packet recovery.

In addition to the demonstrations at the Harmonic booth, Thierry Fautier, vice president of video strategy at Harmonic and the president of the Ultra HD Forum, will speak at the following conference sessions at the Amsterdam RAI:

- DASH Industry Forum Supersession on Friday, Sept. 11, at 14:00 in theatre G102/103

- Ultra HD MasterClass organized by the Ultra HD Forum on Friday, Sept. 11, at 16:00 in theatre G102/103

- Breaking the Codec: Are Current Video Compression Standards Enough? session on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 16:45 in the Forum

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's DiviTrackIP(TM) technology, Electra(TM) X family of advanced media processors, Electra XVM virtualized media processor, Polaris(TM) Advance integrated channel playout automation system, ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder, PURE Compression Engine(TM) technology, Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server, and VOS(TM) technology. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these products may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products may not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as the creating, delivery and monetization of video experience with unprecedented agility and cost efficiency.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2014, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Visit Harmonic at IBC2015, Stand 1.B20