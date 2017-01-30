Harmonic Convergence India 2017 Exhibitor Preview

Feb. 8-10

Harmonic Innovations in Cloud, OTT, CCAP and Channel Playout Set to Empower Broadcasters and Service Providers in South Asia

Broadcasters and service providers spanning the broadcast, cable, satellite and broadband industries are focused on the same goal: delivering revenue-generating offerings like OTT and UHD in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. At Convergence India 2017, Harmonic will demonstrate solutions that are leading the wave of innovation in these areas.

"The India pay-TV market is poised for significant growth, with Frost & Sullivan reporting that at least 30 percent of TV households will have access to OTT through their television sets," said Tony Berthaud, vice president, sales, Asia-Pacific at Harmonic. "At Convergence India, we will showcase how service providers can take advantage of these amazing growth opportunities, launching broadcast and OTT services ahead of the competition, with better video quality and at lower costs. Harmonic has set the benchmark for innovation in cloud-native, video compression optimization, and cable access solutions, and we hope you'll stop by our stand to see these technologies first-hand."

Highlighted Solutions and Technologies From Harmonic

Below are highlights from demonstrations at Convergence India showcasing the company's comprehensive solutions portfolio:

Real-Time Video Compression Optimization Solution Raises the Bar for OTT Video Quality and Bandwidth Efficiency

Leveraging the function of the human visual system, EyeQ(TM) from Harmonic delivers superior video quality and bandwidth reduction of up to 50 percent for OTT distribution. Since EyeQ utilizes the AVC codec, there is no requirement to upgrade existing client devices. An optional enhancement for the software-based Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), EyeQ directly improves the bottom line for video content and service providers and enables a more consistent viewing experience with enhanced video quality and less buffering.

Cloud-Native Solutions Speed Up Launch of Broadcast and OTT Services

Harmonic's award-winning VOS(TM) Cloud media processing platform and VOS 360 professional cloud media processing service (www.vos360.tv) will be on display at Convergence India 2017, showing service providers how to generate instant revenue and reduce CAPEX for broadcast and OTT applications. Among the industry's only true cloud-native media processing solutions, Harmonic's offerings allow service providers to manage the entire video production and delivery workflow, from ingest to delivery, over public or private clouds.

CiaB Playout and Encoding in a Single Package

At Convergence India 2017, Harmonic will highlight Spectrum(TM) XE, the company's advanced playout system. Designed for production and playout applications in today's complex media environments and featuring superior function integration, the IT-based Spectrum XE combines a full channel-in-a-box (CiaB) system with a premium-quality software encoder, making it ideal for HD/SD broadcast and multiscreen channel origination and manipulation. It's the perfect solution for cost-effectively regionalizing downstream programs with ad replacement and branding. Additionally, Spectrum XE offers a complete array of CiaB features to control and deliver new channels, including flexible multichannel playout, built-in automation and smart asset management.

Industry-First Software-based CCAP Solution Changes the Economics of Operating a Cable Access Network

CableOS(TM), the industry's first software-based CCAP solution, will be a key highlight at the Harmonic stand at Convergence India. CableOS enables the migration to gigabit capacity and resolves operators' space and power constraints in the headend and hub. Through the end-to-end solution, operators can achieve unprecedented scalability, agility and cost savings, with quick deployment of new IP-based data, video and voice services. CableOS Core CMTS software runs on 1-RU COTS Intel® processor-based servers in a headend, hub or data center.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

