Harmonic at Convergence India 2016 Exhibitor Preview

At Convergence India 2016, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery, while providing superior video quality on every screen.

Visitors can stop by the booth to see how Harmonic is transforming the future of video production and delivery through Ultra HD/4K, HEVC and efficient playout management technologies.

Jan. 20-22

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India

Harmonic -- Booth C18

Highlighted Products and Technologies

ProView(TM) 8100 Integrated Receiver-Decoder (IRD)

At Convergence India 2016, Harmonic will demonstrate the company's ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD), now featuring fingerprint security capabilities.

Using the ProView 8100, migrating to an all-IP headend and powering the launch of value-added services are easy. The ProView 8100 provides the utmost flexibility for high-quality video distribution, enabling operators to receive DVB-S/S2, IP or ASI signals; decode SD and HD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC transport streams to baseband; descramble encrypted programs and output content to analog or digital. Reception of broadcast-quality video over the Internet is also supported.

Through the IRD, operators can ensure superior video quality and low latency for the timely distribution of content at resolutions up to 1080p50/60. The unit provides simultaneous HD-SDI and SD-SDI output with high-quality HD-to-SD down-conversion, allowing operators to use the same device to feed both the HD and SD production chains. Built-in frame-rate conversion brings additional benefits, especially for multinational program distributors, as it enables content shot at 50 Hz to be distributed at 60 Hz, or vice versa without a separate, stand-alone frame-rate converter.

Contribution Over the Internet

Leveraging the Ellipse(R) 3000 contribution encoder and ProView(TM) 8100 IRD with deep packet recovery, Harmonic will highlight pristine 4:2:2 10-bit AVC HD contribution encoding, with broadcast-quality video transport over the Internet.

Electra(TM) X Advanced Media Processor -- Featuring UHD/4K, HD, SD and HEVC, MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-2 Support for Broadcast and OTT Multiscreen Services

Harmonic will showcase its new fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD and UHD/4K content at Convergence India 2016. As the world's first encoder to support graphics, branding and playout functionalities, as well as industry-leading video quality and full-frame UHD/4K live encoding, the Electra(TM) X revolutionizes video delivery.

Two models are available: the 1-RU Electra X2, ideal for all SD and HD media processing applications, and the 2-RU Electra X3, designed specifically for UHD encoding. At the heart of both units is the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), an advanced encoding technology that supports SD, HD and UHD formats and MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC codecs for broadcast and OTT multiscreen delivery, ensuring superior video quality at minimum bandwidth.

By providing service providers with market-leading video quality, unparalleled function integration and increased operational flexibility at a low total cost of ownership, the Electra X enables them to meet subscribers' quality expectations while offering complete investment protection by making it easy to adapt to innovative new technologies as they become available, including UHD content delivery to both first and second screens.

Market-Leading Spectrum(TM) X Media Server With Polaris(TM) Playout Management Suite

At Convergence India 2016, Harmonic will showcase the Polaris(TM) suite of playout management tools and its integration with Harmonic's market-leading Spectrum(TM) media server family. Designed to address the full range of playout applications for broadcasters, the Polaris suite represents Harmonic's first offering in the emerging media orchestration category, which is important as workflows consolidate and simplify, and video delivery becomes virtualized.

With the Polaris suite, Harmonic demonstrates a significant increase in its commitment to production and playout solutions, with a particular focus on functional integration of the video delivery chain for greater efficiency, flexibility and simplicity. Delivery of video channels with advanced capabilities can be achieved in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the resources previously required.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

