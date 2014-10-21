Harmonic Certified Services Partner Program Recognizes and Rewards Continued Investment in Technical Talent

Program Empowers Partners to Maintain and Build Capacity to Provide Top-of-the-Line Support and Ensure Customer Satisfaction

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Oct. 21, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the launch of the Harmonic Certified Services Partner (CSP) program, which recognizes and rewards Harmonic partners for continued investment in technical talent. The program is designed not only to enhance customer confidence in participating partners, but also to foster continual improvement in the partner-provided support services afforded to Harmonic customers worldwide.

"Our goal in creating the Harmonic Certified Services Partner program is to continue to empower our partners to deliver not only presales support, but also postsales support -- and to give them the tools and resources to better serve our customers," said Spencer Hodson, vice president, sales and channel strategy, operations and enablement at Harmonic. "Partners have asked for this level of support from Harmonic, as services are a meaningful differentiator for their businesses. The program will reward partners who invest in this service assurance process and pave the way for further certification and specialization programs."

The CSP program formalizes Harmonic's recognition of its partners' role in maintaining high-quality support for the company's customers. It also standardizes the discount terms and provides branding for partners in addition to their tier status (Platinum and Gold) with Harmonic. By better defining support and service expectations, the program provides partners greater control over the support function and greater agility in assuring that customers feel well-supported across the postsales delivery lifecycle. Harmonic will back up partners as needed to ensure that they can attain the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Partners that are accepted into the CSP program will take specified Harmonic training courses. They will also complete an audit of their customer support processes, create procedures for communications and reporting with the Harmonic Technical Assistance Center, and participate in ongoing reviews.

"Maintaining high customer satisfaction and loyalty is fundamental to our business, and the new Harmonic Certified Services Partner program offers a valuable combination of tools and benefits that will help drive further success in this area," said Sidnei Brito of Scopus do Brasil, a participant in the new CSP program and one of three companies worldwide named Partner of the Year by Harmonic in 2014. "We are pleased that Harmonic is enhancing its support of its partners and the services we provide, and at the end of the day, this program will achieve the most important goal of improving the end-user experience."

About Scopus do Brasil

Scopus do Brasil (SDB) is a Harmonic Platinum VAR and Solution Integrator for a variety of markets, including: C&D, Multiscreen, IPTV, DBS, Telco and Video Servers. SDB is also the Harmonic Authorized Service Center in Brazil. More information is available at www.sdbtv.com.br.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

