Harmonic CCBN 2016 Exhibitor Preview

March 24-26

Beijing, China

Harmonic -- Booths 2201 and 2401

Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks are now one, and the combined company is innovating like never before. At CCBN, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery, while providing superior video quality on every screen.

Visitors can stop by to see how the combined company is transforming the future of video production and delivery with Ultra HD (UHD), HEVC and distributed CMTS technologies.

Highlighted Products and Technologies

Ultra HD Workflows

Harmonic will demonstrate a complete UHD solution for broadcast and OTT delivery at CCBN 2016. Using Harmonic's technology, video content and service providers can deliver live and VOD content to any screen, with industry-leading video quality, up to 4K, at a low total cost of ownership. The company's UHD solution includes the ViBE(R) 4K real-time encoder, the ViBE VS7000 video system and the ProMedia(R) X Origin streaming media server, with packaging on-the-fly and origination capabilities to dramatically reduce operators' storage and service costs.

As part of the demo, the company will use stunning footage from the NASA TV UHD channel, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of space in high-resolution images and video created using an end-to-end UHD delivery system from Harmonic.

Multiplatform Delivery

To meet the growing demand for multiscreen services, Harmonic will highlight its Electra(R) X advanced media processor, ViBE XT1000 high-density transcoder and ProMedia(TM) X Origin multiscreen media server. Featuring broadcast-quality SD/HD encoding for broadcast and multiscreen applications -- along with packaging on-the-fly capabilities -- the Harmonic solution offers significant reductions in capital and operating expenses while accelerating time to market for operators faced with fast channel lineup growth and the rise of multiscreen applications.

Contribution Over the Internet

At CCBN 2016 Harmonic will demonstrate broadcast-quality HD contribution over the Internet using Ellipse(R) 3200 and ViBE CP6000 contribution encoders and the ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder. When used together, Harmonic's contribution encoders and IRDs have the flexibility to utilize both satellite and unmanaged IP networks for contribution and distribution of content.

Channel-in-a-Box Solutions

Harmonic will showcase its FUZE-1(TM) and Spectrum(TM) X integrated playout systems, both of which integrate comprehensive channel-in-a-box capabilities with premium-quality encoding and playout.

NSG(TM) Exo Distributed CMTS System

Harmonic will highlight the NSG(TM) Exo distributed CMTS system, a high-performance cable edge device for the delivery of video, data and voice services over coax, at CCBN 2016. Compact and cost-effective, NSG Exo moves a service provider's RF requirements out of the headend or hub and places them deep in the fiber network, simplifying headend design and operation to resolve space and power constraints, lower capital and operational expenses and provide service flexibility.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Downloads:

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-ViBE_4K_Encoder.jpg

Harmonic ViBE(R) 4K Real-Time Encoder

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-ViBE_XT1000.jpg

Harmonic ViBE(R) XT 1000 Transcoder

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-ProView_8100.jpg

Harmonic ProView(TM) 8100 Commercial Integrated Receiver-Decoder

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-Ellipse_3200.jpg

Harmonic Ellipse(R) 3200 Contribution Encoder

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-NSG_Exo.jpg

Harmonic NSG(TM) Exo Distributed CMTS System

