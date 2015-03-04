Harmonic CCBN 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW - Booth 2201

At CCBN 2015, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery, while providing superior video quality on every screen.

Visitors can stop by the booth to see how Harmonic is transforming the future of video production and delivery through Ultra HD/4K, HEVC, and virtualized media processing technologies.

Highlighted Products and Technologies

NEW Electra(TM) X Advanced Media Processor Family

At CCBN 2015, Harmonic will showcase its new fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD, and Ultra HD/4K content. As the world's first encoder family to support graphics, branding, and playout functionalities, as well as industry-leading video quality and full-frame UHD/4K live encoding, Electra(TM) X revolutionizes video delivery.

Featuring real-time encoding of SD, HD, and UHD/4K media, integrated high-quality branding and graphics, and reliable transport stream playout, Electra X offers content and service providers market-leading video quality, unparalleled function integration, and increased operational flexibility in a cost-effective appliance.

The family includes the 1-RU Electra X2, ideal for all SD and HD media processing applications, and the 2-RU Electra X3, designed specifically for UHD/4K encoding, supporting formats up to 2160p60 (HEVC Main 10). Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the Electra X boosts video compression efficiency across an extensive range of formats and codecs -- including MPEG-2, AVC, and HEVC codecs -- over CBR, VBR, and ABR encoding schemes to support a broad array of devices from handhelds to UHD/4K TV.

NSG(TM) Exo Distributed CCAP System

The Harmonic NSG(TM) Exo distributed CCAP system is a high-performance cable edge device for the delivery of video, data, and voice services over coax. Compact and cost-effective, NSG Exo moves a service provider's RF requirements out of the headend or hub and places them deep in the fiber network, simplifying headend design and operation to resolve space and power constraints, lower capital and operational expenses, and provide service flexibility.

One of the industry's first offerings to support a Distributed Access Architecture, the CCAP-ready NSG Exo delivers CMTS services today, with universal edgeQAM capabilities coming soon. The ability to leverage standard DOCSIS back-office provisioning and DOCSIS cable modems, while supporting a mix of FTTx and coax customers over the same network, allows service providers and premise owners to utilize a single device to deliver triple-play services to dense pockets of coax infrastructure, such as multiple dwelling units, office buildings, college campuses, and hospitality locations. The result is an increased opportunity to generate new revenue streams.

Company Overview:

Harmonic is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

