Harmonic Brings Video Delivery Innovations for the Connected Media Environment to SMPTE17

Change is abundant in today's video delivery environment. Uncompressed video over IP is a reality, OTT service delivery is a business necessity, next-gen DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 standards are gaining momentum, and media processing in the cloud is ready for prime time. Add in the growing consumer demand for UHD-HDR content, and it's clear that broadcasters and pay-TV operators face many challenges as well as opportunities for revenue growth.



At SMPTE17, Harmonic will address these trends through its comprehensive range of software-based solutions that support video delivery up to UHD-HDR quality over any network to any screen at the lowest possible bitrates. The result: better experiences for end-users and increased monetization for operators.



A Flexible Solution for Video Delivery Over IP

Harmonic offers an easy migration path to IP with its Spectrum(TM) X media server and Electra(TM) X2 encoder. At SMPTE17, Harmonic will demonstrate these solutions as part of an uncompressed video-over-IP (SMPTE 2022-6) interoperability demo.



Bandwidth Optimization and Low-Latency Analytics Enhance OTT Viewing Experiences

Harmonic's EyeQ(TM) video compression optimization solution, which delivers superior video quality and reduces bandwidth up to 50 percent for OTT services, will be highlighted at SMPTE17. In addition, the company will feature new analytics technology that improves quality of experience (QoE) for OTT services by reducing buffering and latency.



Path to Crystal-Clear UHD-HDR Video

Harmonic will demonstrate its end-to-end UHD-HDR OTT workflow for live and on-demand applications, which includes UHD contribution with the new ViBE® CP9000 UHD-HEVC contribution encoder, and UHD editing via the Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system.



Be More Agile With Cloud-Native Technology

Harmonic's VOS(TM) Cloud media processing and VOS 360 software-as-a-service solutions enable the launch of broadcast and OTT services quickly over public or private clouds. New workflow capabilities will be demonstrated, including cloud-native playout.



Monetize DVB-T/T2 Services

A comprehensive DVB-T/T2 distribution solution from Harmonic can help digital terrestrial television operators improve compression efficiency, increase their bottom line and deliver outstanding video and audio regardless of the format and standard.



SMPTE17 Exhibitor Preview

July 18-21, 2017

Sydney

Stand B10



