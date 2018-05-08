Harmonic Brings Low Latency and Bandwidth Savings to Agile OTT Delivery Technologies at KOBA 2018

At KOBA 2018, Harmonic will demonstrate how pay-TV operators in the region can effectively monetize video delivery to every screen using the latest innovations in cloud, content-aware compression and UHD HDR delivery with low latency technology.

“With OTT video delivery, operators must be agile and focused on providing a superior quality of experience,” said Tony Berthaud, vice president, sales APAC at Harmonic. “At KOBA 2018, Harmonic will showcase how video content and service providers can take advantage of the revenue opportunities that exist by using software or cloud-based media processing and UHD HDR video delivery solutions. Harmonic’s market-leading innovations drastically speed up the time to market for new services, boosting bandwidth and CDN cost savings, improving video quality and allowing OTT service providers to deliver latency comparable to broadcast.”

Highlights include:

Deliver Low Latency for Live Sports Events With Industry-First UHD HDR OTT Solution

Latency issues have long been a challenge for OTT service providers, especially for live sports. Harmonic’s end-to-end UHD HDR workflow is a game-changer, as it enables delivery of live sports content to any screen with exceptional QoE and low latency using Harmonic’s ViBE CP9000 contribution encoder for ingest into the cloud and VOS™ 360 media processing SaaS for OTT distribution.

Launch OTT Services Quickly With Superior QoE

Harmonic’s VOS™ 360 media processing SaaS unifies the entire media processing chain allowing operators to launch new OTT offerings quickly. New features at KOBA 2018 include cloud-based channel origination, which enables operators to swiftly migrate channels from playout to delivery for greater flexibility and a lower cost-per-channel.

Harmonic will also demonstrate its award-winning EyeQ™ content-aware encoding that reduces bandwidth requirements for OTT delivery by up to 50 percent, decreases CDN costs and improves QoE. A bitrate comparison between HEVC, AVC and AV1 codecs will be shown running on the EyeQ solution.

Simplify Broadcast Production and Playout With a Rock-Solid UHD Media Server

Harmonic’s Spectrum™ X advanced media server simplifies production and broadcast workflows by handling a wide range of ingest, playout and distribution operations, along with providing proven reliability and exceptional video quality. Using the Spectrum X media server, broadcasters can get a head start on fulfilling the growing consumer demand for UHD video.

Visit Harmonic atKOBA 2018 inBooth D320

