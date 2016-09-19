Harmonic Brings Game-Changing Technologies to SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Showing New CCAP, Video Compression Optimization and Cloud-Native Media Processing Solutions

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2016

Philadelphia, Sept. 26-29

Booth 1948

Cable operators are embracing the opportunity to roll out a new generation of gigabit broadband services, but face the associated challenges of power, space and capacity. At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R), Harmonic will introduce a new paradigm for cable operators that address these challenges. In addition, the company will highlight recent innovations in video compression and cloud-native offerings.

"Harmonic has some surprises up its sleeve for SCTE Cable-Tec Expo. I'm excited to announce that we'll be introducing new CCAP technology designed to fundamentally alter the economics of cable access and help operators migrate to DOCSIS 3.1," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, Cable Edge Business at Harmonic. "We'll also be showing video compression optimization with the new EyeQ offering and VOS native-cloud solutions. Offering a complete video infrastructure for the cable market, Harmonic makes it possible for operators to deliver the purest level of video quality."

Key demonstrations taking place at the Harmonic booth include:

Game-Changing CCAP Solution

At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Harmonic will launch a groundbreaking cable access solution that provides operators with unprecedented scalability, agility and cost savings. The first-of-its-kind solution enables fast deployment of data, video and voice services -- as well as sustainable capacity growth.

Video Quality and Bitrate Efficiency Soar With New Real-Time Video Compression Optimization Solution

Harmonic's new EyeQ(TM) real-time video compression optimization solution -- enhancement to the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM) -- reduces bandwidth consumption while improving consumers' OTT viewing experience.

Taking Content Production and Delivery to New Levels With Cloud-Native Solutions

Harmonic's VOS(TM) Cloud media processing platform and award-winning VOS 360 professional cloud media processing service (www.vos360.tv) transform traditional video preparation and delivery architectures into a fully integrated set of cloud-native functions, accelerating time to market for new broadcast and OTT services.

Executive Speaking Sessions Explore Virtual Reality and HDR

Thierry Fautier, president of the Ultra HD Forum and vice president, video strategy, at Harmonic will participate in a variety of speaking sessions at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo:

- On Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 10:45-11:45 a.m., Fautier will present a paper on "VR Video Ecosystem for Live Distribution," highlighting the impacts of 360-degree video on bandwidth, infrastructure and more.

- Fautier will also participate in the HDR Panel: TV of the Near Future session in the Innovation Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 11:15 a.m.

- In addition, Fautier will speak during the HDR Workshop: The Ecosystem Landscape devoted to HDR standards and exploring HDR/WCG adoption for cable systems. Craig Cuttner of HBO will moderate the workshop to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1:45 p.m.

