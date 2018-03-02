Convergence India 2018 Exhibitor Preview

March 7-9

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India

Hall 12A, Stand E1



Harmonic Brings Agile, High-Quality OTT Video Delivery and Efficient Broadcast Playout to Convergence India



OTT video consumption is soaring across the Asia-Pacific region. According to the latest research from Media Partners Asia, online video revenues in India, in particular, will reach $1.6 billion by 2022, compared with $340 million in 2017, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35 percent.



At Convergence India 2018, Harmonic will demonstrate how service providers in the region can capitalize on growing revenue opportunities with its software-based approach to video delivery. Harmonic's video infrastructure solutions provide the flexibility and agility that video content and service providers need to succeed in today's competitive pay-TV market, ensuring crystal-clear video content on every screen. Leveraging advanced codecs for bandwidth optimization over traditional broadcast and OTT delivery platforms, Harmonic's solutions provide the best video quality for operators in India, including Sun Direct, which recently deployed India's first all-IP HEVC DTH delivery workflow powered by Harmonic.



"A growing number of pay-TV operators recognize the benefits of adopting a software-centric approach to video delivery, including increased efficiency, agility, flexibility and reduced costs," said Tony Berthaud, Vice President of Sales APAC, at Harmonic. "At Convergence India, Harmonic will showcase its latest software innovations for cloud media processing, low-latency OTT video distribution and channel-in-a-box capabilities, which speed up the delivery of new broadcast and multiscreen services."



Demonstrations will include:

Bring OTT services to market quickly while reducing bandwidth consumption

Harmonic's new VOS™ SW Cluster cloud-based media processing software will be shown at Convergence India 2018. The comprehensive software application embeds market-leading media processing capabilities, including ingest, playout, compression, encryption, packaging and origin, with support for cloud and bare metal compute environments. Using Harmonic's VOS SW Cluster solution, operators can launch IPTV and OTT services within hours as opposed to months.



Knowing that today's television viewers expect the same flawless video quality for traditional broadcast and OTT services, Harmonic will also demonstrate its EyeQ™ content-aware encoding solution. With EyeQ, operators can reduce the bandwidth for OTT delivery up to 50 percent, decrease CDN costs and provide a superior quality of experience, with reduced buffering and latency. Harmonic will also demonstrate a live end-to-end low latency workflow for distribution over CDNs utilizing the next-generation Common Media Application Format (CMAF) standard.



Boost broadcast delivery efficiency with channel-in-a-box solution

At Convergence India 2018, Harmonic will showcase its market-leading Spectrum™ X media server platform and Polaris™ Play automation system, which feature powerful channel-in-box (CiaB) capabilities. Harmonic's CiaB solution speeds up video distribution and enables new channels to be launched faster at a lower total cost of ownership than standard ingest and playout systems. Efficient, reliable and flexible, Harmonic's solution is the preferred choice of media organizations for fast-breaking, high-quality news content distribution.



Executive Speaking

Thierry Fautier, Vice President of Video Strategy and President of the Ultra HD Forum for Harmonic

Harmonic's Vice President of Video Strategy and President of the Ultra HD Forum Thierry Fautier will deliver a presentation on "Can OTT Replace Television in India and Help the Industry to Grow?" The session will take place March 7 from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. at the Pragati Maidan Exhibition Centre in New Delhi.



Fautier will also participate as a panelist at an IABM session "Is It Just All About IP?" held at Convergence India 2018 on March 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. The session will review the world of IP transport streams, cloud-based solutions, cyber security, advanced analytics and more.



Company Overview:



Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



Harmonic VOS™ Software Cluster



Harmonic EyeQ™ Content-Aware Encoding Solution



Harmonic Spectrum™ X Media Server Platform



