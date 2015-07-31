Harmonic BIRTV 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Aug. 26-29, 2015

CIEC, Beijing, China

At BIRTV 2015, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery, while providing superior video quality on every screen.

Visitors can stop by the booth to see how Harmonic is transforming the future of video production and delivery through Ultra HD/4K, HEVC and virtualized media processing technologies.

Highlighted Products and Technologies

NEW Spectrum(TM) X Next-Generation Media Server

The Harmonic Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server system elevates the industry's most trusted server platform to new levels of flexibility, efficiency and reliability in mission-critical production and playout applications. Integrating SDI and IP I/O with up/down/cross-conversion capabilities on the same chassis, Spectrum X eases the transition to IP broadcast workflows and powers new revenue-generating services at a lower total cost of ownership. The software-based system combines file, baseband and transport stream ingest with comprehensive integrated channel playout capabilities including graphics, branding, DVE, master control switching and audio mixing. Supporting a broad range of SD and HD formats, Spectrum X can operate as a true channel-in-a-box or as part of a Spectrum shared storage infrastructure.

Contribution and Distribution Over the Internet

At BIRTV 2015, Harmonic will showcase an end-to-end contribution and distribution solution for live events and news coverage, featuring the company's ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD) and Ellipse(R) 3000 contribution encoder. When used together, Harmonic's Ellipse contribution encoders and ProView IRDs provide video content and service providers with a highly flexible and scalable solution for digital newsgathering, optimizing video quality, increasing bandwidth efficiency and lowering operating expenses by offering support for 4:2:2 10-bit video encoding and decoding.

Harmonic's ProView 8100 IRD and Ellipse 3000 contribution encoder will be shown with Zixi Edge Points, enabling video content and service providers to utilize both satellite and unmanaged IP networks for contribution and distribution of content.

Also on display will be the ProView 7100 IRD, which offers HEVC decoding of 1080p60 HD content for both ASI and MPEG-over-IP video distribution workflows.

Electra(TM) X3 Advanced Media Processor -- Featuring UHD/4K and HEVC Support for Broadcast and OTT Multiscreen Services

Harmonic will showcase its new fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD and UHD/4K content at BIRTV 2015. As the world's first encoder to support graphics, branding and playout functionalities, as well as industry-leading video quality and full-frame UHD/4K live encoding, Electra(TM) X3 revolutionizes video delivery.

Featuring real-time encoding of SD, HD and UHD/4K media, integrated high-quality branding and graphics, and reliable transport stream playout, Electra X3 offers content and service providers market-leading video quality, unparalleled function integration and increased operational flexibility in a cost-effective appliance.

At the heart of Electra X3 is the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), an advanced encoding technology that supports SD, HD and UHD formats and MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC codecs for broadcast and OTT multiscreen delivery. The Harmonic PURE Compression Engine powers Electra X3 with superior video quality at minimum bandwidth, allowing up to 10 HD AVC channels to fit in a single broadcast QAM.

By providing service providers with a unified video compression headend for all screens, Electra X3 enables them to meet subscribers' quality expectations while offering complete investment protection by allowing them to adapt to innovative new technologies as they become available, including UHD content delivery to both first and second screens.

Harmonic Virtual Media API (VMA)

Another key highlight at BIRTV 2015 will be the Harmonic VMA, an open application control interface for broadcast automation control of the company's VOS(TM) virtualized media processing platform. The VMA, supported by Harmonic's Electra XVM virtualized media processor and the Electra X family of advanced media processors, has been adopted by service providers and broadcast automation vendors, including Pebble Beach Systems, Dayang Technology Development Inc. and VJU. By providing video content and service providers with a fully integrated, cloud-based playout, graphics and encoding solution, the Harmonic VMA enables them to create and deliver live linear channels to any device faster, with a lower TCO and superior video quality.

Harmonic VOS(TM) Virtualized Video Delivery Platform

The Harmonic VOS(TM) is a powerful software-based, fully virtualizable platform that unifies the entire media processing chain for broadcast and multiscreen distribution. Enabling the key functions of video delivery infrastructure -- including ingest, compression, graphics and branding, packaging and delivery -- on common hardware platforms, the VOS architecture leverages IT economics to enable content and service providers to simplify workflows, maximize flexibility, gain operational efficiency and lower the total cost of ownership.

The first products to take advantage of the VOS platform are the Electra(TM) XVM virtualized media processor and ProMedia(R) X Origin multiscreen media server. At the heart of VOS is the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), an encoding module that provides groundbreaking video quality and bandwidth efficiency for SD, HD and Ultra HD formats; MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC compression over CBR; and VBR and ABR streams. By providing video content and service providers with increased operational flexibility, scalability and efficiency, VOS makes it easier and more cost-effective to deliver video content to a wide range of devices while maintaining exceptional video quality.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver, and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

For your convenience, a link to the Chinese translation has been provided here: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/BIRTV2015CN.pdf

