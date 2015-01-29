Harmonic Appoints Dario Choi Regional Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific

Choi Brings More Than 20 Years of Senior Management Experience in APAC Markets to New Role

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 27, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dario Choi as the company's regional vice president of sales for the Asia-Pacific region. Choi takes on this new role with more than two decades of experience in senior management for major multinational businesses in the broadcast and media industries.

"Over his impressive career so far, Dario has consistently demonstrated his ability to analyze a business environment, identify key focus areas, work with team members to develop relevant growth strategies, and execute these strategies with the precision and efficiency necessary to meet or exceed business goals," said George Stromeyer, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Harmonic. "Complemented by strong leadership skills and extensive experience with Asia-Pacific markets, these strengths make Dario a valuable addition to our global sales and service operations."

Choi joins Harmonic after having most recently served as vice president, Asia-Pacific region, at Avid Technology. He earlier held similar roles at Harris Broadcast, Ericsson, and Tandberg Television. Choi earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Alberta and a Master of Business Administration from the Henry B. Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa.

"Through the hard work of the entire company, Harmonic has successfully established a very strong brand reputation in the Asia-Pacific region and demonstrated growth in key markets," added Stromeyer. "With Dario's leadership and the collaboration of the regional sales and services teams, we believe he will be able to successfully drive and grow our business in the region."

