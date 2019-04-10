Harmonic Announces Virtualized Version of its Market-Leading Spectrum X Media Server

SAN JOSE, Calif. — March 29, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the launch of its virtualized Spectrum™ X solution, a software version of the company's market-leading media server running on customer-provided hardware. Leveraging the power of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) computing, the virtualized solution offers new deployment options and advanced features.

"Over the years, Harmonic's Spectrum X media server has set the standard for solid, robust ingest, playout and channel-in-a-box workflows. This software marks a new milestone for the Spectrum product line, giving media companies greater freedom of choice and more options for deployment in a fast-changing media landscape," said Tim Warren, senior vice president and chief technology officer, video business, at Harmonic. "Moving to the virtualized Spectrum X solution allows users to utilize their IT budgets to get the Harmonic-compatible hardware they need while still getting the benefits of the industry-leading Spectrum X platform."

The virtualized Spectrum X solution offers market-leading performance and functionality, plus new advanced features, allowing users access to more workflows than the Spectrum X media server enables today. The new Spectrum X software offers HTML5 graphics and supports SDR/HDR conversion including tone mapping and tone expansion. Uncompressed video-over-IP is also featured, with SMPTE ST 2110 support for SD to UHD.

Harmonic's openness to integrate any control system (including automation, MAM, PAM, transcode and QC) creates more deployment opportunities for media companies. Open APIs for the conventional Spectrum appliances and the new virtualized Spectrum X enable control of media workflows under a single user interface to suit exact workflow requirements, making it easier to deliver content on any platform to any end user.

The virtualized Spectrum X solution supports all Spectrum storage options, making it a fit for any application that the appliance-based Spectrum X media server supports today. Additionally, users of Harmonic's MediaGrid scalable shared storage and Spectrum X solution can now leverage IO-HSM (ingest and playout controlled hierarchical storage management) to add an extra level of protection and performance to their production and playout workflows. When enabled, IO-HSM uses media and connectivity intelligently to manage shared storage and protect it from the risk of network outages, data starvation and other issues that can impact shared storage environments. It adds sophisticated protection to active playlists and includes those being managed by third-party control systems.

Harmonic will showcase the virtualized Spectrum X solution and its new features at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas at Booth SU810. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/190329Harmonic.docx

Please Visit Harmonic at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth SU810

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@HarmonicInc%20Announces%20%23Virtualized%20%23Spectrum%20X%20at%20the%202019%20@NABShow%20-%20http://bit.ly/2FHmu4W%20%23NABShow