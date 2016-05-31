Harmonic ANGA COM 2016 Exhibitor Preview

June 7-9

Cologne, Germany

Harmonic -- Booth 10.1/S10

Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks are now one, and the combined company is innovating like never before. At ANGA COM, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to service providers and operators in the broadband, cable and satellite industries, while ensuring superior video quality on every screen.

Visitors can stop by the company's booth to see how the combined company is transforming the future of video production and delivery with Ultra HD High Dynamic Range, HEVC, cloud and advanced CCAP solutions.

Highlighted Solutions and Technologies

UHD HDR Workflow

Harmonic will demonstrate an Ultra HD (UHD) High Dynamic Range (HDR) solution for cable distribution at ANGA COM 2016. With Harmonic's technology, operators can deliver live and VOD content to any screen, with industry-leading video quality of up to 4K HDR, at a low total cost of ownership. The demo will include an end-to-end implementation of the DVB CSA3 encryption standard via Cisco HDR-capable set-top boxes.

The UHD solution from Harmonic includes the NSG(TM) Exo distributed CMTS system, ViBE(R) 4K real-time encoder, ViBE VS7000 video system and ProMedia(R) X Origin streaming media server, with packaging on-the-fly and origination capabilities to reduce operators' storage and service costs.

As part of the demo, the company will use stunning footage from the NASA TV UHD channel, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of space in high-resolution images and video created using a complete UHD delivery system from Harmonic.

Cloud Media Processing and Delivery

At ANGA COM 2016, Harmonic will showcase two new VOS(TM) offerings powered by the cloud -- VOS Cloud and VOS 360. An extension of Harmonic's award-winning VOS software-based media-processing platform, VOS Cloud enables content and service providers to manage the video production and delivery workflow for broadcast and OTT applications via standard IT hardware over public or private cloud infrastructures.

Harmonic's VOS 360 professional cloud media-processing service (www.vos360.tv) provides operators with a software-as-a-service solution that is hosted in the public cloud and maintained and monitored by Harmonic, enabling customers to launch revenue-generating, broadcast-quality OTT services in a matter of minutes.

Bandwidth Optimization for OTT Delivery

Today's service providers need bandwidth-efficient video infrastructure solutions in order to meet the demand for high-quality video on all screens. Addressing these requirements, at ANGA COM 2016 Harmonic will demonstrate the latest work from its research group with an adaptive bitrate delivery use case showing up to 50 percent bandwidth savings over the company's currently shipping, market-leading AVC compression.

The company will also highlight the dense transcoding capabilities of its ViBE(R) XT1000 Xtream transcoder that delivers 54 HD and 180 SD AVC streams per chassis.

High-Efficiency Encoding Delivering 12 Channels Per QAM

Harmonic will showcase the high-efficiency encoding capabilities of the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), an advanced encoding technology that delivers superior video quality at minimum bandwidth. At ANGA COM 2016, PURE Compression will be used to encode up to 12 high-quality HD AVC channels in a single broadcast QAM.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

