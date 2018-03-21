Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia's AMTV

Joint SaaS Solution Speeds Up OTT Video Delivery by Integrating Content Management, Media Processing, Multiscreen Apps, Secure Player and Analytics



SAN JOSE, Calif. — March 21, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services; and Veygo, a leading provider of multiscreen user experience software solutions for the broadcast, media and entertainment industries; today announced they have teamed up to create an end-to-end SaaS solution for OTT video delivery. Veygo's Meta_Video Player™ for content and subscriber management, secure player, analytics and applications, has been integrated with Harmonic's Electra™ media processor and VOS™ 360 media processing SaaS to provide operators with a cloud-based, pay-as-you-grow solution that speeds up the time to market for OTT offerings. The combined Veygo-Harmonic solution has been successfully deployed by Indonesian streaming provider AMTV for its new premium multiscreen service.



"Today's OTT service providers are keen on providing exceptional quality of experience to end-users on every screen," said Jean-Christophe Perier, Founder and CEO at Veygo. "The secret behind our winning solution with Harmonic is an off-the-shelf application combined with real-time analytics enabling unparalleled QoE monitoring and personalization capabilities, thus boosting user engagement and retention for multiscreen service providers."



Harmonic's VOS 360 SaaS handles the entire media processing chain from ingest to playout, compression, packaging and OTT delivery for both live and on-demand content. Being a cloud-based solution, it offers video content and service providers increased agility and scalability, which are critical in the OTT environment. OTT services can be scaled up and down based on actual needs, a capability that is particularly useful for managing ad-hoc events.



"The workflow integration between Veygo and Harmonic solutions is absolutely seamless," said Aldo Bon Suriasantika, COO at AMTV Media. "Working with two specialists in their respective fields — Veygo for data-driven user experience and Harmonic for cloud-based media processing — allows us to focus on the content and marketing aspects of our new multiscreen business, entrusting the technology and content delivery to the experts."



"A typical predicament for content providers is the desire to swiftly launch an OTT service without having the time or the resources to integrate technology solutions from multiple vendors and validate a platform," said Tony Berthaud, Vice President of Sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "Harmonic's open architecture solutions philosophy and extensive range of pre-integrated ecosystem partners help to speed up and uncomplicate that process. Harmonic and Veygo are at the leading edge of new OTT technologies, enabling innovations such as low-latency OTT delivery via the new CMAF specification."



Harmonic will showcase its award-winning Electra and VOS solutions portfolios at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12, in Las Vegas at booth SU810. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



Veygo offers a powerful user experience solution for service providers looking to deliver premium content across multiple networks while further understanding their audience: proven, scalable and innovative. Combining an advanced secure video player, first-party data analytics, discovery, personalization and end-to-end premium content workflow management capabilities, social media integration with innovative dashboards and focused service expertise, the Veygo Meta_Video Player™ SaaS solution enables Service providers to reimagine the Content to Consumer Experience. For more information, please visit http://www.veygo.co. For a trial, please contact Veygo at hello@veygo.co.



Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



