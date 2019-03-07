Harmonic and NCTC Ink Deal to Bring CableOS™ Solution to Hundreds of U.S. Cable Operators

SAN JOSE, Calif. — March 5, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced an agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) to jointly offer Harmonic's CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution to the more than 750 independent NCTC member cable operators throughout the United States. Under the agreement, NCTC members will gain an even more cost-effective solution for migrating their broadband services to state-of-the-art DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit internet.

NCTC member deployments of Harmonic's CableOS solution are already underway with operators including 1Tennessee, Buckeye Broadband, Comporium, Hilliary Communications and TVS Cable. Offered as a turnkey solution, the CableOS offering makes it much easier for smaller operators to leapfrog from older CMTS platforms to new cloud-native DOCSIS 3.1 networks. Leveraging the software-based flexibility of the CableOS solution, these operators can thrive in the coming competitive Gigabit services market while lowering space, power and legacy-hardware costs.

"There is power in numbers. By allowing hundreds of small- and medium-sized cable operators the opportunity to connect with world-class technology companies, the NCTC enables its members to be stronger and more successful than they could be acting alone," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business, at Harmonic. "Allowing operators to achieve new levels of scalability, reliability and efficiency, our CableOS solution is gaining significant momentum, and this new relationship with NCTC is proof of its winning business model."

"NCTC members connect customers and businesses from their hometowns to the world, and broadband speed and capacity is vital to their success," said Rich Fickle, president and CEO of NCTC. "Harmonic's cost-effective approach to virtualizing the cable access architecture will allow small- and mid-sized members to have a viable choice for increasing their broadband capacity and deploying a competitive, high-speed Internet offering, while ensuring they provide reliable streaming video services."

A not-for-profit corporation, NCTC supports the growth of its 750+ member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. Working with established and emerging media, technology and communications providers, NCTC represents its member needs and economic interests to bring them new content choices and opportunities to invest in their infrastructures.

