Inter BEE 2017 Exhibitor Preview

Nov. 15-17

Tokyo

Hall 3, Stand 3412



Harmonic Addresses Broadcast TV Growth in Asia With Software Innovations for UHD, Cloud and OTT



The global broadcast and cable TV industries experienced a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8 percent between 2012 and 2016, with further development expected by 2021. The fastest growth is taking place in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the latest Global Broadcasting & Cable TV industry profile.



To effectively respond to the changes, broadcasters in the APAC region need flexible and agile solutions that ensure crystal-clear video content on every screen. As the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, Harmonic is addressing these issues at Inter BEE 2017 with its software-centric approach to broadcast and OTT video delivery. Harmonic's software-based video delivery solutions bring increased flexibility and agility to video deployments, making it easy for broadcasters and other service providers to adopt new formats and codecs, such as UHD-HDR and HEVC, and deliver pristine video quality at low bitrates.



"The Asian broadcast market is experiencing rapid growth, driven in part by an increased consumer demand for higher resolution video on a wide range of screens, from TVs to smartphones and tablets," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "At this year's Inter BEE show, Harmonic will demonstrate the advantages of adopting a software-based methodology to video delivery, including increased operational efficiency, reduced costs and a faster time to market for new multiscreen services, with pure, low-latency streaming for both live and on-demand video."



Demonstrations will include:



Seamless UHD contribution, playout and broadcast workflow

Delivering UHD-HDR content has never been easier thanks to Harmonic's end-to-end solution for live and on-demand applications. Covering every step of the workflow, from UHD playout via Harmonic's Spectrum™ X media server, contribution via the ViBE® CP9000 encoder, and broadcast distribution with the Electra™ X encoder, with decoding by RD9000 decoder, Harmonic sets the bar for efficient delivery of UHD-HDR services.



End-to-end media processing in the cloud

Harmonic's award-winning, cloud-native VOS™ Cloud media processing application and VOS 360 software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution help operators launch broadcast and OTT services quicker than ever, reducing the launch time from weeks and months to a matter of hours. An end-to-end, cloud-native workflow will be shown with demonstrations of playout, live transcoding, time-shift TV, VOD and cloud DVR applications.



QoE for OTT rivals traditional broadcast

Today's television viewers expect the same quality of experience (QoE) for OTT offerings as traditional broadcast, and Harmonic's new EyeQ™ video compression optimization solution delivers. With EyeQ, broadcasters can reduce the bandwidth up to 50 percent and decrease CDN costs, distinguishing themselves from the competition with lower latency, reduced buffering and better QoE. Harmonic will demonstrate a live end-to-end low latency workflow for distribution over CDNs utilizing the next-generation Common Media Application Format (CMAF) standard.



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



