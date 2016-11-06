Hans Stucken joins AV Stumpfl

Visit AV Stumpfl at Booth #1671, IAAPA, Orange County Convention Center Orlando, 15-18 November 2016

Hans Stucken joins the newly created position of Global Marketing Manager at Austria’s AV Stumpfl®.

He will be responsible for campaigns, brand partnerships, communication strategy, product marketing and events.

With a proven track record, Stucken brings a wealth of digital and technology marketing experience to AV Stumpfl as the company continues its successful transformation into a truly global, world-leading, digital first technology brand.

“As a brand, AV Stumpfl is rather unique in how traditional values are combined with cutting edge innovation. As their growing global outreach and product portfolio diversifies, there’s a need for more coordinated marketing to shape its future development to further drive user engagement. The people who use our technology are true innovators as are the people who design and create it,” said Stucken.

Fabian Stumpfl, Business Development Manager / HR added: “Hans has brilliant marketing and digital technology expertise that will really help us continue to drive forward our ambitious global growth plans, serving customers in various markets.”