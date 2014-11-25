Hallmark Channel Proudly Announces Lori Loughlin and Bailee Madison Cast in ‘Northpole 2’

On the heels of Hallmark Channel’s historic debut of “Northpole” [OAD November 15, 2014], the network proudly announces it has cast Lori Loughlin and Bailee Madison in “Northpole 2,” a Hallmark Channel Original Movie premiering Holiday 2015.

Hallmark Channel extends its partnership with Hallmark Cards in long-form entertainment to produce another magically stunning and thrilling holiday adventure.

Loughlin will play a woman who receives some unexpected Christmas cheer and magic from a team of elves headed by the cheerful Clementine, a role Madison will reprise. “Northpole 2” is the centerpiece of Hallmark Channel’s annual ‘COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS,’ the #1 most treasured holiday destination by television viewers.

“Developing a hugely successful film in partnership with Hallmark Cards was a tremendous accomplishment and we look forward to creating an even more spectacular second installment with ‘Northpole 2’ by casting two of the network’s most beloved leading ladies, Lori Loughlin and Bailee Madison,” said Michelle Vicary, executive VP, programming for Crown Media Family Networks.