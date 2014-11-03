Hallmark Channel, the Leading Destination for Holiday Programming, Bridges Viewer Engagement With Countdown to Christmas from On-Air to Online With 360-Degree Social and Digital Extensions

Hallmark Channel, the most treasured destination for family holiday entertainment, announced today the kick off an enhanced, multi-platform digital and social media strategy in support of its highly-anticipated 2014 Countdown to Christmas programming franchise.

Featuring an interactive and sharable clock, games, and a magical online passageway to the Northpole, the network’s many digital and social platforms are designed to create deeper audience engagement with Countdown to Christmas and further elevate the visibility of Hallmark Channel’s holiday content in the marketplace. The network’s rollout of these initiatives coincides with the unveiling of its newly redesigned and resource-rich website, which is built to optimize viewer experience on any device and any size screen.

“Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas programming is a cherished part our viewers’ holiday traditions and they are always looking for ways to connect with our brand in a more significant way,” said Bill Abbott, president & chief executive officer, Crown Media Family Networks. “Our digital and social efforts for holiday link seamlessly back to the programming, ultimately creating a 360-degree environment in which our audience can experience Countdown to Christmas across platforms — from on-air, to online, to social.”

Among the network’s many digital activations throughout the holiday season are: