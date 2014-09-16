Hallmark Channel Announces World Television Premiere of Hallmark Hall of Fame Original Movie, ‘One Christmas Eve’

Hallmark Channel announces the World Television Premiere of One Christmas Eve, a Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation starring Emmy nominee Anne Heche, on Sunday, November 30 (8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 C). One Christmas Eve is the first HHOF presentation to premiere on Hallmark Channel since the announcement that the network is the exclusive new home for Hallmark Hall of Fame debuts.

“We are thrilled to have One Christmas Eve make its world debut on Hallmark Channel and to be the exclusive new home for Hallmark Hall of Fame premieres,” said Michelle Vicary, executive vice president, programming and network publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “This is a major milestone for the network. The value HHOF’s 60+-year legacy brings to our viewers and our business partners is immeasurable and will solidify Hallmark Channel’s position as the leading television destination for quality family entertainment.”

In One Christmas Eve Anne Heche stars as a recently-divorced mom who wants her two kids’ first Christmas “without dad” to be perfect. An entertaining but unfortunate series of Christmas Eve mishaps ensures that won’t happen – unless perfect means the family has its most memorable and heartwarming Christmas ever.