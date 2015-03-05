Hallmark Channel Announces Danica McKellar to Star in ‘A Perfect Wedding’ (WT)

Hallmark Channel announces Danica McKellar has been cast in A Perfect Wedding, a Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere June 2015, part of the network’s June Wedding Month. McKellar stars as a wedding planner extraordinaire who plans everything to perfection. However, wedding bells clash when she and a spirited and adventurous competitor are both brought on board to plan a wedding, only to discover that opposites can produce the most unexpected and incredible results.

“At the heart of Hallmark Channel, we celebrate life’s special moments in which romance is an integral part of our storytelling,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “Danica, a multi-talented actress has created one of TV's most memorable characters, and we know our audience will find her instantly relatable and unforgettable in A Perfect Wedding.’”

Danica McKellar, recently seen competing on Dancing With the Stars, is best known as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years and Elsie Snuffin on The West Wing. She also had roles on hit shows including The Big Bang Theory and How I Met Your Mother. McKellar is a New York Times bestselling author with her groundbreaking books Math Doesn’t Suck, Kiss My Math, Hot X: Algebra Exposed and Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape. A summa cum laude graduate of UCLA, McKellar earned her undergraduate degree in mathematics and was invited to speak to a subcommittee of Congress on the importance of women in math and science.

A Perfect Wedding is a Two 4 The Money Media production. Executive Producers are Shelley Hack, Harry Winer, Kim Arnott, Dawn Knight and Fernando Szew. Kim Arnott is producer. Ron Oliver directs from a script by Patricia Resnick.