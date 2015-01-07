Half Yard Productions Growth Continues With Three Exec-Level Hires

BETHESDA, MD – January 7, 2015 – Leading nonfiction production company Half Yard Productions announced three new executive hires today that reflect the company’s steady growth over the past five years. Co-CEOs Abby Greensfelder and Sean Gallagher announced the promotions to staff today with the new roles effective immediately.

John Jones joins the Half Yard Productions team full-time in the company’s Bethesda, MD headquarters as an Executive Producer overseeing high-profile productions for National Geographic, Travel Channel and Animal Planet. Jones was previously an executive producer on Animal Planet’s MUDLOVIN’ REDNECKS, showrunner on National Geographic’s DIGGERS and supervising producer on Animal Planet’s HILLBILLY HANDFISHIN’. Prior to joining Half Yard Productions, Jones had built over 15 years of experience in a variety of roles including: showrunner for Discovery Channel, vice president of production for The Network Group, director of programming for cable start-up Wingspan, freelance producer on a number of short-form and nonfiction projects and as a documentary producer on the ground during the Bosnian conflict.

After two years as a showrunner, Nikki Taub becomes a full-time member of the Half Yard Productions New York team as Executive Producer. Taub is responsible for oversight of the popular TLC series SAY YES TO THE DRESS, as well as MY BIG DAY and a yet-to-be announced series for TLC. Prior to joining Half Yard, Taub was director of programming and executive producer at True Entertainment where she oversaw a number of unscripted series and specials for networks, including Bravo, Style, SoapNET, HGTV and TLC, where the series A BABY STORY received five Emmy nominations and two Emmy wins under her direction. Taub began her career at SALLY JESSY RAPHAEL, where she moved up the ranks from production assistant to producer with some of the highest-rated episodes of the long running series to her credit.

Lisa Sicari Antenucci has been named Assistant Controller for Half Yard Productions in the company’s Bethesda, MD headquarters, where she will oversee the daily financial aspects of productions, financial reporting and systems implementation. Sicari Antenucci comes to Half Yard after sixteen years at National Geographic Television as their director of production accounting. Prior to that, she served as director of production finance for Radio City Music Hall and as senior business manager for GOOD MORNING AMERICA.

“We are very excited to add three seasoned executive hires to the Half Yard management teams in Bethesda and New York,” said Abby Greensfelder, co-CEO of Half Yard Productions. “We have been growing steadily over the past several years and are attracting top-notch industry talent which will benefit our clients and set us apart from the competition,” added Half Yard co-CEO Sean Gallagher.

Half Yard Productions is an award-winning entertainment development and production company with offices in New York and Bethesda, MD. From character-driven reality series and documentary narratives to historical specials, Half Yard Productions delivers high-quality programs on a diverse array of subjects. Half Yard Productions is part of the Red Arrow Entertainment Group, to learn more visit www.halfyardproductions.com.