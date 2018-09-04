H&I TELEVISION NETWORK DEBUTS ‘HOUSE,’ ‘MONK’ and ‘NUMB3RS’

Chicago, IL (August 28, 2018) – Weigel Broadcasting Co. announces the H&I Television Network debut of three TV series as part of its fall 2018 schedule. The acclaimed dramas House, Monk and Numb3rs join returning H&I series Nash Bridges and JAG weekdays, with a different series airing each day Monday through Friday, beginning on Monday, September 3 at 11:00 am ET/PT.

House, Monk and Numb3rs lead the new weekday schedule of H&I’s dramas, each as an extended daily event. Nine episodes will be featured back-to-back from 11:00 am ET/PT through 8:00 pm ET/PT. Monday is Nash Bridges, Tuesday is House, Wednesday is JAG, Thursday is Monk and Friday is Numb3rs.

In addition, H&I will air one episode of each drama on Sundays, starting with Nash Bridges at noon ET/PT, House at 1:00 pm ET/PT, JAG at 2:00 pm ET/PT, Monk at 3:00 pm ET/PT and Numb3rs at 4:00 pm ET/PT.

“H&I has always been known for engaging drama and action series,” said Neal Sabin, Vice Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “Now, we are taking the H&I Network to a new level of quality with the addition of House, Monk and Numb3rs as part of our weekday lineup, joining Nash Bridges and JAG. By showcasing a different dramatic series each weekday, we are offering viewers an immersive experience with these characters and stories, really setting H&I apart as a daily viewing destination.”

Other new dramas coming to H&I include Martial Law airing Saturdays 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET/PT and The Guardian airing Sundays 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET/PT.

The new schedule of dramas joins H&I’s ground-breaking primetime “All Star Trek” block, featuring every original live-action Star Trek broadcast TV series. H&I’s “All Star Trek” includes Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Start Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise. Each Star Trek series airs on H&I six nights a week, Sunday through Friday, from 8:00 pm ET/PT through 1:00 am ET/PT.

The following drama series will air on the H&I Network beginning Monday, September 3, 2018:

Monday/Sunday - NASH BRIDGES

NASH BRIDGES is a police drama created by Carlton Cuse (Bates Motel/ Lost) starring Don Johnson(Watchman/Django Unchained) as Nash and Cheech Marin(Born in East L.A/Jane the Virgin) as Joe, his best friend and crime-fighting partner. The two are Investigative Specialists with the San Francisco Police Department. Nash is a smart-aleck who knows how to win at work, but his personal and family life is a mess. Executive Produced by Carlton Cuse and Don Johnson, the show originally aired on CBS from 1996–2001.

Tuesday/Sunday - HOUSE

HOUSE is a mysterious drama about an antisocial maverick doctor who specializes in diagnostic medicine, doing whatever it takes to solve puzzling cases that come his way using his crack team of doctors and his wits. Created by David Shore (Law & Order), House stars Hugh Laurie (Veep), Omar Epps (Love & Basketball) and Robert Sean Leonard (Dead Poets Society). House received numerous awards, including five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, a Peabody, and nine People’s Choice Awards. It originally aired on Fox from 2004–2012.

Wednesday/Sunday - JAG

JAG (a military acronym for Judge Advocate General) is a U.S. Navy legal drama starring David James Elliott (Mad Men/Secrets and Lies) as Commander Harmon Rabb, Jr., and Catherine Bell (Good Witch/Bruce Almighty) as Lieutenant Colonel Sarah MacKenzie. As JAG lawyers, they investigate and litigate crimes committed by Navy and Marine personnel. The series originally aired for 10 seasons (1995–2005), first on NBC and then CBS, and won three Emmy Awards, one TV Guide Award.

Thursday/Sunday - MONK

Adrian Monk is a brilliant San Francisco detective whose obsessive-compulsive disorder just happens to get in the way. Created by Andy Breckman (Saturday Night Live), MONK stars Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Jason Gray-Stanford (A Beautiful Mind) and Ted Levine (Silence of the Lambs). The series held the record for the most-watched scripted drama episode in cable television history from 2009–2012, and originally aired on the USA Network.

Friday/Sunday - NUMB3RS

NUMB3RS is an American crime thriller about an FBI Special Agent and his brother who is a prodigy in mathematics and uses equations to figure out tricky criminals. Created by Nicolas Falacci and wife Cheryl Heuton, Numb3rs stars Rob Morrow (Quiz Show), David Krumholtz (The Good Wife) and Judd Hirsch (The Goldbergs). NUMB3RS won several awards including the Carl Sagan Award for Public Understanding of Science in 2006, and the National Science Board's Public Service Award in 2007. NUMB3RS originally aired on CBS from 2005–2010.

Saturday - MARTIAL LAW

MARTIAL LAW is an action adventure comedy series about a Chinese martial arts expert who comes to Los Angeles looking for a old friend but gets drafted by the Police to fight crime with his skills. The series was created by Carlton Cuse (Lost/Nash Bridges) and stars well-known Hong Kong actor Sammo Hung who starred over 180 Chinese films, and choreographed many fight scenes for Jackie Chan. The cast also includes Arsenio Hall, Kelly Hu, Tammy Lauren and Louis Mandylor. The series originally aired on CBS from 1998–2000.

Sunday – THE GUARDIAN

THE GUARDIAN is a crime-drama starring Simon Baker (The Devil Wears Prada/The Ring) as Nick Fallin, a hotshot lawyer who gets sentenced to community service for drug-related crimes. While battling his drug addiction, he becomes an advocate for children caught up in difficult circumstances. The Guardian originally aired on CBS from 2001–2004.

The H&I Television Network debuted in September 2014 and is available in 60 percent of the U.S. on broadcast TV stations’ digital sub channels and on cable television channels. Complete local market tune-in information, air times and network schedules are found at handitv.com. Follow H&I on Twitter @handitvnetwork and Facebook @handitv.

Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a family-owned media company based in Chicago, Illinois. The company owns and operates national television networks, as well as local broadcast stations throughout the country. Weigel is the leader in the multicast television network space with "MeTV," Memorable Entertainment Television, the number-one rated and distributed multicast network, as well as the "Movies!" Network in cooperation with the Fox Television Stations, the "DECADES" Network, the "H&I" Network and the “Start TV” Network in association with the CBS Television Stations.

Weigel's local stations include CBS, ABC, The CW, MyNet and Telemundo network affiliates. Weigel and its affiliate companies broadcast network and independent television stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, St. Louis, Cedar City-St. George, Milwaukee, South Bend and Rockford.

For more information on Weigel, visit: https://www.weigelbroadcasting.com

# # #