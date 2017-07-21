The H Collective to Release First Film

The H Collective, a US-based film finance, production, marketing and distribution company, announced it will release its first film, the highly-anticipated Wolf Warrior 2 on July 28.



The sequel to 2015’s hit film Wolf Warrior, which grossed $80 million in China, will open nationwide in the U.S. and is day-and-date with its release in China. This is the first film in the company’s exclusive acquisition deal to bring films from Beijing Culture to North America.



Wolk Warrior 2 is directed by Wu Jing (Shaolin, Wolf Warrior) who stars along with Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War) and Celina Jade (The Man with the Iron Fists, TVs “Arrow”).



With headquarters in Los Angeles, The H Collective is a US-based film finance, production, marketing and distribution company working with top Hollywood producers and talent to create high-quality original entertainment content for the global marketplace.