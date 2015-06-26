Guitar Center Professional Teams with Audio Alchemist for Albany Event on July 8

— Next event to be held at the Madison Theater in Albany, NY —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA — Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, is preparing for the next event in the series hosted with New City, NY-based firm Audio Alchemist – a leading professional audio consultancy specializing in product development, training and manufacturer support. Scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2015, at the Madison Theater in Albany, NY, the next event is titled “Food / Drink / Audiospeak.” Attendees will have the chance to demo top audio gear chosen by the world’s great recording facilities. Craft beer and Thai food will be offered to all participants. To reserve your spot at this special Audio Alchemist event, call GC Pro at 877-687-5404.

GC Pro/Audio Alchemist Albany event:

Wednesday, July 8, 7-10 p.m.

The Madison Theater

1036 Madison Ave.

Albany, NY 12208

Attendees will have special access to the following opportunities:

Discover why a hard drive is the inviolate caretaker of your personal creative real estate and that all hard drives are not created equally; nor are they insured against cataclysm by warranty and data recovery coverage like Glyph Technologies.

Learn why Dangerous Music’s monitoring management can be a critical component of your system: “Because you can’t mix what you can’t hear." Discover how analog summing with a 2-Bus, 2-Bus LT or D-box will breathe your mix to life.

Climb inside classic tracks like “Hotel California,” that you’ve auditioned in the studio, elevator and dentist’s chair, but will feel for the first time on the Guzauski-Swist GS-3A reference monitors.

Audition Retro Instruments to explore the true legacy of vintage audio fused with just enough modernity to push past typical creative confines and uncover unique solutions that effortlessly track/mix your vocal, instrument, soundscape and song every time.

Improve any speaker system by nailing the three principles of monitoring: Placement, Isolation & Focus. Instantly benefit from IsoAcoustics’ simple yet elegant solutions to maximize your current equipment arsenal.

For more information, please visit www.gcpro.com.