Grumpy Cat Meets the First-Ever Grump-O-Lantern, Face-to-Face

ST. LOUIS (October 2, 2014) – Grumpy Cat might have met her grumpiest match yet!

Today, Friskies® is creating a magical moment in history to kick off a special Halloween promotion with PetSmart. Grumpy Cat comes face-to-face with the first-ever Grump-O-Lantern created by famed sculptor Ray Villafane at a PetSmart store near Phoenix, AZ (13764 W. Bell Rd, Surprise, Arizona 85374).

Using Friskies’ unique Grump-O-Lantern stencil modeled after Grumpy Cat’s famous frown, Villafane sculpted an extraordinary masterpiece for an epic meet-up in the feline’s hometown. To see the artist at work, view this time lapsed video that shows the condensed, step-by-step version of the Grump-O-Lantern carving process.

“Sculpting distinctive pieces is a serious passion of mine that has allowed me to meet many fascinating people and celebrities over the years, but I haven’t come across anyone as furry and grumpy as Grumpy Cat!” said Ray Villafane. “Teaming up with Friskies and PetSmart to bring the Grump-O-Lantern to life with my own personal touch using the exclusive stencil has been such a fun experience for me. What’s great about this stencil is that you don’t have to be a skilled sculptor to create a Grump-O-Lantern that will impress all the neighbors.”

This Halloween, consumers can create their own Grump-O-Lantern using the Friskies stencil available exclusively at PetSmart.com. Visit www.PetSmart.com/Friskies to download the stencil and follow five easy steps. Fans are encouraged to share photos of their works of art via social media using the hashtag #Grumpkin.

“Pumpkin carving is a tradition in many households so we are thrilled to partner with PetSmart to bring the Grump-O-Lantern stencil to homes everywhere this Halloween season,” said Jason Vita, Senior Manager Shopper Marketing for Nestlé Purina PetCare. “We hope everyone enjoys this unique stencil experience and we are anxious to see all the Grumpy Cat pumpkin creations on social media.”

PetSmart is also offering exclusive Friskies variety packs featuring Grumpy Cat so visit your local store to purchase the product while supplies last.

