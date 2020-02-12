WarnerMedia Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt to Keynote 2020 NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit

Washington, D.C. – The 2020 NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit (ELS) will feature a keynote conversation with WarnerMedia Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt on Sunday, April 19 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. In a Q-and-A with Variety Business Editor Cynthia Littleton, Greenblatt will discuss opportunities for WarnerMedia and plans for the newly aligned sister companies HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV, Otter Media and soon-to-launch HBO Max.

The keynote interview will provide unique insight on complex dynamics impacting the current media landscape. With the impending launch of HBO Max in May 2020, Greenblatt will discuss how WarnerMedia is expanding its portfolio to succeed with modern audiences.

Robert Greenblatt serves as chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, which is a newly formed division of WarnerMedia comprising HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV, Otter Media and the new WarnerMedia streaming service, HBO Max. In this role, he oversees a global workforce and is responsible for all creative and operating decisions across the portfolio.

As previously announced, the 2020 Executive Leadership Summit is set to return to the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas at NAB Show and is produced in partnership with Variety.

Steering committee members for the 2020 ELS are some of the most well-known and respected executives in their fields including: Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment; Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount Television Studios; Neil Mohan, chief product officer and SVP, YouTube and Google; and Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Attendance at ELS is invite-only. However, senior-level executives interested in attending can visit nabshow.com/els or contact ELSconcierge@nab.org to request an invitation. For press inquiries, please contact Jamie Enright.

Register as press for the 2020 NAB Show.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 18-22, 2020, in Las Vegas is the world's largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

###