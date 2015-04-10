Green Bay Packers Select VITEC's Award-Winning IPTV HD Video Solution for Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers Chose VITEC's EZ TV and Portable MGW Encoders for High-Quality, Flexible, Low-Latency Streaming to Enhance Gameday Experience for Fans Visiting Lambeau Field

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- April 8, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leading provider of powerful digital video solutions, has been chosen by the Green Bay Packers to provide high-definition content delivery to more than 600 large LCD TVs across Lambeau Field. As a result, fans throughout the stadium's concourses, premium club areas, and VIP suites are able to enjoy ultra-low-latency IP streaming for the ultimate gameday experience.

The Green Bay Packers chose VITEC's IPTV solution for its cost-effective combination of low-latency streaming video and flexible, customizable design, giving them the ability, freedom, and support to further develop, enhance, and optimize the EZ TV system. VITEC provided an end-to-end streaming video system that displays pristine HD H.264 video with ultra-low latency over IP networks throughout the main concourse at Lambeau Field.

VITEC's IPTV solution is equipped with modules to control television end points via set-top boxes, which provide central channel management, volume, and power control, enabling the delivery of game, event, informative, and advertorial video content. VITEC's EZ TV gives Lambeau Field administrators complete control of the user experience by selecting which channel to view on any TV, anywhere in the stadium. VITEC helped the Green Bay Packers to turn Lambeau Field into a fully optimized venue using cutting-edge IPTV technology to deliver broadcast-grade HD video.

"VITEC is quickly becoming a solution leader for professional and college stadiums and arenas, and the Green Bay Packers are a perfect example of how sports arena A/V groups can adapt VITEC's open-architecture IPTV and signage system to their specific workflows," said Eli Garten, vice president of product management at VITEC. "Video quality, ultra-low-latency IP streaming, and customization are the driving factors behind choosing VITEC."

VITEC's IPTV solutions and more will be on display at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas, booth SL6305.

