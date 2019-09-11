GrayMeta Launches Additional Functionality to Its Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud at IBC 2019

Los Angeles, London and Amsterdam, September 12, 2019 — GrayMeta, an AI powered metadata company that delivers enterprise efficiency and monetizes assets, announced today additional functionality to its GrayMeta Curio Extension for Adobe® Creative Cloud®, giving improved time and efficiency to editors who use the extension.

Since NAB 2019, where GrayMeta announced streamlined content creation within additional Adobe Creative Cloud applications like Adobe Illustrator®, InDesign® and Photoshop®, GrayMeta has added additional functionality, including:

Football event detection: Editors are now about to utilize GrayMeta’s in-house Football Detection AI model in Adobe Premiere® Pro, a leader in video editing, to quickly identify when key events within a football match take place, such as red cards, yellow cards, goals, and penalties, enabling them to create highlight clips, compilations and other additional content to support football programming.

Search by category or collection: Editors are now able to find exact assets quickly and easily by searching for content directly within Adobe Premiere Pro, based on the category or collection organisation assigned to it within the GrayMeta Platform.

Multi-asset download option and indicator: Editors can now quickly line up work by selecting multiple assets to download, specifying whether original or proxy content, and using easy one-click download process. The indicator saves time and effort by identifying which items have already been downloaded.

OCR /text-on-screen detections: Editors are now able to import the time-based OCR (optical character recognition) metadata created by machine learning services as markers or clips into a project. Once imported, the editor can easily see, identify and act on forced narratives, NSFW content, slates, texted elements, and any other key texted areas in a programme, saving valuable time in the edit suite. The markers include all detected text in frame, enabling quick overview of all text detected through entire programme and, when it appears, within the markers panel. Editors can click on any marker and automatically jump to that point in time.

Advanced technical cues: Editors now have access to GrayMeta’s full suite of machine learning technical cues, extending the existing support of black frame detection, credits and slates detection with programme start and end times, silence and texted / textless detections.

Texted (lower 3rd) and textless (at tail) detections: Editors can now import the texted lower 3rds and textless-tail detections generated by GrayMeta machine learning services, directly into the timeline as markers or clips. Once imported the user can easily identify if textless elements appear at the tail, and/or where texted content is within the programme, eliminating the need to manually scrub to find these key moments.

Import of speech-to-text transcriptions as a caption file: Editors can now import transcription speech-to-text AI results directly into their project as an SRT (SubRip subtitle file) based caption file, allowing full creative and editorial control within the Adobe Premiere Pro Captions editor.

Through the GrayMeta Curio Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud, editors can bring their ideas to life by providing them with the ability to easily find, edit and compose digital content faster and more efficiently. The extension enables users to access their digital archive within the Adobe application and find specific details of assets using insights created by machine learning and artificial intelligence. When the perfect content is found, easy drag and drop of the asset enables users to build content quickly.

John Ying, SVP Product Management, GrayMeta, said: “By bringing all the asset metadata to the editing platform, users can take advantage of data intelligence in their native creative environment, further reducing time and effort for the creative professional to realize their vision.”

The new features in the Curio extension utilize data created by the GrayMeta Platform, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, to build rich insights about videos and images. The metadata from the GrayMeta Platform is loaded with details about people, landmarks, logos, objects, adult content and specific moments in the content that users can access via GrayMeta Curio, GrayMeta API and Adobe Creative Cloud.

