GrayMeta Integrates with Microsoft Azure

Metadata Mining Expert Demonstrates New Technologies and Collaboration with Microsoft Azure for Broadcast and Entertainment Companies at IBC 2016

AGOURA HILLS and AMSTERDAM, September 7, 2016 – IBC 2016 – GrayMeta, a leading provider of metadata solutions for content owners, has announced the integration of its technologies with Microsoft Azure to enable users to easily search and find content in all Microsoft Office products, including emails held on their networks. GrayMeta will be demonstrating its unique metadata technologies customised for entertainment and broadcast companies at IBC in Amsterdam, September 9-13, on stand 7.J01 and on the Microsoft stand in hall 15.

GrayMeta’s MetaFarm™, launched at NAB 2016, is an automated metadata extraction management platform that brings value to a company’s assets by giving users easy and accessible access to all hidden metadata attached to any content. By applying cognitive computing technologies, MetaFarm™allows users to find every asset in seconds and enables the monetization of all assets - even those customers didn’t know they had. Users can search for files on their systems in terms they understand. This includes key phrases, faces, logos - even emotions such as angry, happy or sad, and much more.

Tim Stockhaus, CEO, GrayMeta, said: “Our use of Microsoft Azure delivers an advanced search toolset. By combining metadata and machine learning, users will now experience unprecedented productivity and employees can focus their newfound time on growing the business. As machine learning technologies rapidly evolve, new capabilities and avenues for productivity are being added everyday.

“I am also delighted to announce that media industry veteran Josh Wiggins has joined GrayMeta as Chief Revenue Officer to help drive customer growth, sales, partnerships and customer success across all our key markets including media & entertainment, law enforcement and healthcare.”

Josh Wiggins, chief revenue officer, GrayMeta, said: “It is great to be joining GrayMeta at a time when it has developed its powerful platform to solve the industry’s metadata challenges. Content owners need an increasing level of metadata sophistication to ensure swift and consistent search and discovery results as it has become clear that poor metadata planning and execution can damage revenue opportunities. GrayMeta is regarded as a leader in this space and I am delighted to be able to help customers implement advanced metadata solutions that will deliver true ROI results. With Microsoft Azure, we can immediately be solving customers data and enterprise problems, leveraging the scale of the cloud with our partners.”

GrayMeta is a breakthrough big data company that powers automated metadata collection and represents a new way of thinking about extracting metadata across the enterprise. GrayMeta’s innovative solutions, powered by MetaFarm, offer the freedom to extract, store, update and add intelligence to metadata—to be more searchable across more applications, turning information into valuable data.