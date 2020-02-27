Grass Valley’s GV Alyve is the Clear Winner for Miss Germany Competition

MONTREAL – February 27, 2020 –Grass Valley’s cloud-based video production and distribution solution was central to AKK TV’s live streaming of the Miss Germany 2020 competition, held on February 15 at the Europa-Park Arena near Freiburg. GV Alyve, allowed the German OB company to leverage one-click distribution of the live HD event stream to Facebook and the dedicated Miss Germany YouTube channel.

Using GV Alyve, the AKK TV production team was able to quickly and easily create digital broadcasts from within a web browser, switching seamlessly between live streams to create the final feed. Integrating seamlessly with AKK TV’s existing Grass Valley workflow, GV Alyve also allows graphics to be added to the live stream and provides a straightforward interface for managing social interactions across multiple platforms. The system was supplied by Grass Valley’s German reseller, LOGIC media solutions.

John Sturm, Managing Director of AKK TV commented: “We looked at a number of different solutions on the market and GV Alyve exceeded our expectations both on functionality and ease of use. We’ve worked with the Grass Valley and LOGIC teams in the past and they really understand our requirements. The added capability GV Alyve brings to our workflow allows us to grow the live streaming area of our business without adding complexity to our OB set-up.”

Pete Semerak, Grass Valley’s vice president, production, added: “We’re very pleased to see a successful first deployment for GV Alyve with AKK TV. In today’s live productions environment fast and smart ways of working are central to our customers’ needs. GV Alyve gives broadcasters and production companies a simple way to integrate online and social delivery, allowing production staff to distribute media to viewers with a single click and ultimately satisfying consumer demand for always-on content.”