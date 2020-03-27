Grass Valley To Deliver Helpful Information and Spring Updates To Screens Across the Globe Via GV LIVE Presents

MONTREAL – March 27, 2020 –Grass Valley is set to engage with customers and prospects virtually in a series of events branded GV LIVE Presents. Multiple events have already been scheduled to provide useful information to Grass Valley customers and prospects as they deal with our unprecedented global crisis and to enable a unique type of engagement with Grass Valley solutions in the absence of the annual spring gathering in Las Vegas.

The series begins with a live webinar on April 3 at 11am EDT entitled GV LIVE Presents – Enabling Business as Usual When Business Isn’t Usual. This free webinar will focus on how you can make the most of Grass Valley solutions to support remote workflows and improve viewer experience with a distributed, even home-bound, workforce.

On April 23, Grass Valley unveils the most ambitious customer engagement event in its history with GV LIVE Presents – Innovate 2020. During this live one-hour program, the company will announce its latest product innovations and strategic updates via a live newscast that will be streamed to customers and partners around the world at 11am and 9pm EDT. Anchored by a live studio host and featuring Grass Valley’s president Tim Shoulders, along with a number of the company’s industry experts, the hour-long show will be produced and delivered live using Grass Valley’s ground-breaking new technology that will be introduced during the program.

Innovate 2020 will be hosted in a studio located in Grass Valley’s Montreal HQ and will use the company’s live production solutions and technology to bring in feeds from sites around the world including Hillsboro, OR and Grass Valley, CA in the US; Newbury, UK; and Breda, The Netherlands. Attendees will get the opportunity to hear about the latest innovations and application use cases that are solving the biggest challenges broadcasters are facing today. The enormous efficiencies and flexibility of solutions that harness IP will be featured with a special focus on their application in live production scenarios. Additionally, consistent with the company’s commitment earlier this year, a spotlight will shine on cloud-based applications and cloud computing as Grass Valley leads the industry’s charge towards a software-defined future.

Tim Shoulders, Grass Valley’s president, commented: “In these challenging times, we are deeply committed to keeping close to our customers and partners and helping them to navigate through uncharted waters. With a customer first ethos at the heart of everything we do, our GV LIVE Presents program will allow us to share the truly game-changing launches we have planned this spring in a fresh and exciting way and deliver important, useful information that can be applied in the near-term. We will be announcing solutions that directly address the key concerns our customers have raised with us - providing the smarter, more flexible ways of working that they’ve asked for, while underpinning our new solutions with the reliability and high performance that are the hallmarks of the Grass Valley brand.”

Sign up for either of these two upcoming events by visiting the GV LIVE Presents landing page at https://grass-valley.brand.live/gv-live-presents.