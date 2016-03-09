Granicus Relies on Osprey Video Capture Cards for Government-Video Webcasting

DALLAS -- March 8, 2016 -- Osprey Video today announced that Granicus, provider of the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for government efficiency and transparency, has specified Osprey's video capture cards in its government-video webcasting service. Federal, state, and local government organizations throughout the United States and Canada use Granicus' service to stream public meetings live over the Internet. Osprey cards capture high-quality video in real time for both live streaming and subsequent on-demand viewing.

"Granicus relies on the quality of the Osprey product, the support, and the speedy nature with which orders are fulfilled to turn around and deliver a high-quality video experience for our customers," said Aaron Levin, director of professional services at Granicus. "There's a direct relationship between our partnership with Osprey and our ability to meet our clients' expectations."

Granicus, who long ago standardized on Osprey, is using Osprey 260e cards for analog applications and 825e cards for digital applications. The 260e is a single-channel analog card that Granicus clients typically use in analog or older audio/video hardware setups. The fact that Osprey supports the analog cards and will for years to come makes it easy to integrate this technology. Ideal for high-density applications, the 825e digital card features two independent, highly configurable input channels, making it particularly useful for high-quality input where the facilities have been upgraded to include HD-SDI sources and infrastructure.

The Osprey cards help Granicus provide a reliable, easy-to-use solution for its clients. The Osprey 260e and 825e PCIe cards are installed within a computer and operated via software -- eliminating the need for additional hardware and the hassle and expense that go with it. Besides this benefit, Granicus has experienced a near-zero failure rate with the Osprey cards, which means greater stability for its clients. Levin also cites Osprey's support and fulfillment as reasons for the longstanding relationship between the companies.

"The few times that I've needed Osprey's support, I've been able to get a live person on the phone in less than 10 minutes, and the caliber of support is better than I've had with other companies," Levin said. "Also, Osprey can meet our demand for large quantities of cards each month. We can place a large order and get it in two to three days. Other vendors take three to four weeks."

Granicus manages the world's largest and most reliable legislative content network, which contains more than 5 million government media files and public records. The company maintains a track record of 99.98-percent uptime.

"Osprey Video has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with Granicus. It's gratifying to know that our flexible cards are contributing to government transparency and public participation through thousands of Granicus installations nationwide," said Scott Whitcomb, business development manager, Osprey Video. "Industry leaders turn to Osprey Video because of the service we provide and the quality, reliability, and long life cycle of our cards. This deployment proves once again the role Osprey cards play in capturing and distributing mission-critical content."

