Gran Cine to Premiere the Environmental Film Cenizas del Cielo

West Palm Beach, FL – December 10, 2018 – Gran Cine, Olympusat’s commercial-free contemporary Spanish-language network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from Spain and Latin America, announced the network premiere of Cenizas del Cielo, a critically-acclaimed Spanish drama that follows the story of a peculiar group of individuals living near a nuclear power plant.

Premiering on Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. EST, Cenizas del Cielo follows Paul, who is forced to find a place to stay after his camper breaks down near Asturias, Spain. Along the way, he meets all sorts of people, all dealing in one way or another with the reality of living near a nuclear plant. Despite the plant being the largest employer in town, it faces a lot of criticism and opposition from a substantial part of the community.

During his stay, Paul befriends Federico, who believes that the nuclear plant will close its doors due to the Kyoto agreement. Federico shows Paul what it really means to be part of the community, introducing him to a variety of residents, including a loving mother of two, a couple that can’t have children, a retired miner obsessed with golf and a struggling fisherman. Getting to know the people and their challenges motivates Paul to get involved in Federico's fight against the plant.

“This December, we are celebrating the end of the year by showcasing an award-winning drama that talks about the fragility of our ecosystems,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Cenizas del Cielo encourages a healthy debate about the positive and negative effects of nuclear power plants as it analyses the different perspectives and points of view of multiple characters.”

Directed by José Antonio Quirós, Cenizas del Cielo features a talented cast led by Gary Piquer, Celso Bugallo, Clara Segura and Beatriz Rico. Praised by critics, the film participated in numerous award ceremonies and international films festivals, including the GOYA awards and the Tokyo International Film Festival where it won the Earth Grand Prix award.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.