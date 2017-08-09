Gran Cine Presents Life Changing Hispanic Adventure, Comedy and Drama Movies

West Palm Beach, FL – August 08, 2017 – Gran Cine, Olympusat’s contemporary Spanish-language channel offering a wide range of box office hits and original productions from Spain and Latin America, announced the network premiere of three critically-acclaimed movies from Colombia, Guatemala and Venezuela.

“Gran Cine present three dramas that promise to capture the viewer’s attention from differents point of views. Marcos Machado Loría tries to explain the existence of UFO combining the Guatemalan feature film and documentary techniques. En Coma is the first films from the Colombo-Venezuelan duo Juan David Restrepo and Henry Rivero. The third film Todo portaquilla is about organized crime from the Venezuelan’s direction perspective, Héctor Puche,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

Three Latin American movies that will premiere this month on Gran Cine: Ovnis en Zacapa (8/13/2017), En Coma (8/16/2017) and Todo por la Taquilla (8/20/1017).

Ovnis en Zacapa

August 13, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Marcos Machado Loría

Cast: Daneri Gudiel, Alejandra Estrada, Domingo Lemus

Synopsis: A university professor, alongside a film crew from a tabloid television program, embarks on a trip to the region of Zacapa looking for a logical explanation to several alleged UFO sightings.

En Coma

August 16, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Henry Rivero and Juan David Restrepo

Cast: Juan Pablo Raba, Juan David Restrepo, Liliana Vanegas

Synopsis: Starring Juan Pablo Raba, En Coma tells the story of Omar, a man who decides to give up everything to start a new life with his beloved Ilana. However, everything goes wrong forcing Omar and Ilana to risk their lives and face tremendous adversities in order to stay together.

Todo por la Taquilla

August 20, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Héctor Puche

Cast: Dimas González, Sócrates Serrano, Armando Lozada

Synopsis: Four filmmakers are struggling to find the necessary funds to make their next film. To make things worse, the mafia is after them demanding a large sum of money. Now they must decide whether to pay the mafia or use the money to produce their film.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.