Gran Cine presents the Hispanic Film Series 2017

West Palm Beach, FL – September 14, 2017 – Gran Cine, Olympusat’s contemporary Spanish-language network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from Spain, Latin America and Mexico, announced today the dates for the 4thannual Festival de Gran Cine, a week-long celebration of Spanish and Latin American films Series.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, from September 18th through September 24th, Gran Cine will showcase back-to-back Spanish-language films featuring well-known celebrities and stars, such as André Parra, Juan Pablo Raba, Joaquim de Almeida, Maribel Verdú, Martina García and former Miss Universe Denise Quiñones, among others. Each day, the audience will be able to enjoy two critically-acclaimed movies from a different Hispanic country, including Spain, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Mexico, Panama, and for the first time ever the Dominican Republic.

“As in previous years, this edition of the Festival de Gran Cine is characterized by the quality and variety of its content,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “All these films feature great talent recognized all over the world. Actors such as Andrés Parra and Maribel Verdú have been praised for their work in different continents. We are also excited of showcasing a Dominican film for the first time within the festival; Los Fabulosos Ma' Mejores features a cast of incredibly-talented children who deliver outstanding performances throughout the film.”

Programming will begin each day at 9 p.m. EST, airing contemporary films that span various popular genres, including action, drama, comedy, sports and suspense. The movies that will be featured during the Festival de Gran Cine are: La Zona (Spain), Oscar, Una Pasión Surrealista(Spain), Sanandresito (Colombia), Satanás (Colombia), Ningún Amor Es Perfecto (Argentina), El Túnel de los Huesos(Argentina), Patagonia de los Sueños (Chile), El Brindis (Chile), Día Naranja (Venezuela), El Hijo de Mi Marido (Venezuela), Una Larga Noche (Mexico), Dariela los Martes (Mexico), Los Fabulosos Ma' Mejores (Dominican Republic) and Chance (Panama).

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.