Gran Cine Premieres the Satirical Comedy Lección Zaragoza

West Palm Beach, FL – March 10, 2017 – Gran Cine, Olympusat’s contemporary Spanish-language channel offering a wide range of box office hits and original productions from Spain and Latin America, announced the network premiere of the Mexican comedy Lección Zaragoza on March 15, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST.

Starring Ramón Durán, Ileana Vargas and Enrique Álvarez, Lección Zaragoza tells the story of the Don Gilberto Zaragoza, a wealthy man who understands that he may not live for long. For this reason, Don Gilberto must decide what to do with his inheritance, without knowing that his family is secretly planning to speed up his death. Lección Zaragoza combines the drama with exaggerated and elaborated situations, allowing for a comedic chain of events.

Written and directed by Frank Rodríguez, Lección Zaragoza is a Homosapiens Films production that promises to prove audiences everywhere that it is possible create and produce good cinema without the need of a big budget.

“I’m confident that Lección Zaragoza is going to be a big hit among our audience; the movie provides a comedic relief while capturing the viewer’s attention from beginning to end,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Our goal is to continue to showcase and support Spanish-language cinema.”

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish-and English-language channels.

