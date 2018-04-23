Gran Cine to Premiere QTH, a Story of the Falklands War

West Palm Beach, FL – April 23, 2018 – Gran Cine, Olympusat’s commercial-free contemporary Spanish-language network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from Spain and Latin America, will feature the network premiere of QTH, a critically-acclaimed period drama film that portrays the story of a small group of marines who were left to guard and look after the Beagle strait during the Falklands War.

On April 25 at 10 p.m. EST, the Gran Cine audience will be able to enjoy a captivating story based on one of the most renowned conflicts in South American history, the Falklands War. QTH, features the story of 4 courageous marines who are tasked to look over Beagle strait, one of the most isolated locations in Argentina. Their mission is simple, to monitor all ships navigating or cruising the southern tip of South America. In the midst of their mission, they receive news of possible British invasion, an imminent threat capable of causing fear among all men, forcing them to extreme measures and methods to prepare for the worst.

“To this day, the Falklands War resonates to millions of people across South America. The conflict is considered by many as one of the most important confrontations of the 20 century between a South American country and Europe, leaving a strong cultural impact in Argentina,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “I’m confident that QTH is going to be a big hit among our audience; the attention to detail shown by the film’s cast and crew is a testament to the historical importance of this event.”

Directed by Alex Tossenberger, QTH is a Buen Suceso production starring Osqui Guzmán, Jorge Sesán, Juan Manuel Barrera and Gonzálo López Jatib.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.