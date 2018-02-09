Gran Cine Premieres 7 Días Starring Sofía Vergara and Jaime Camil

West Palm Beach, FL – February 9, 2018 – Gran Cine, Olympusat’s contemporary Spanish-language network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from Spain, and Latin America, will feature the network premiere of six exhilarating movies throughout the whole month of February, including the star-packed Mexican comedy 7 Días starring household names including Jaime Camil, Beto Cuevas and Sofia Vergara.

“As part of Gran Cine’s ongoing commitment to support and promote high-quality Hispanic cinema, this month we have put together a powerful collection of films from Argentina, Mexico and Spain,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.



The titles that will premiere this month on Gran Cine are: 7 Días (2/14/2018) Inocente (2/18/2018), Amor Tóxico

2/21/2018), Reverso (2/25/2018) and Corazón Muerto (2/28/2018).

7 Días

2/14/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Mexico

Director: Fernando Kalife

Cast: Eduardo Arroyuelo, Jaime Camil, Julio Bracho, Lumi Cavazos, Beto Cuevas, Sofia Vergara

Synopsis: In a desperate attempt to recuperate a large sum of money, Claudio has only seven days to organize a huge concert featuring one of the world’s biggest bands, U2. However, failing to bring the iconic band to Monterrey, could cost him his life.

Inocente

2/18/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Spain

Director: Pau Martínez

Cast: Jaime Linares, Sergio Villanueva

Synopsis: In the midst of a controversial war against terrorism, the Spanish government detained four Spaniards and a Pakistani, accusing them of being members of a financial cell of Al Qaeda in Europe. Soon after the arrest, three of the individuals were released without charges, but Kike and Pakistani citizen weren’t as lucky.

Amor Tóxico

2/21/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Spain

Director: Norberto Ramos del Val

Cast: Eduardo Ferrés, Ann Perelló

Synopsis: An unconventional romantic comedy that follows the story of Toni and Irene, two young adults who go out on a date. During their encounter, both of their personalities come afloat, resulting in a deep conversation about sex, attraction and the dysfunctionality of love.

Reverso

2/25/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Spain

Director: Carlos Martín

Cast: Iván Hermes, Raúl Mérida

Synopsis: Alex and Marcos, two brothers who haven’t seen each other in years, hide a very dangerous secret. A deadly game that almost killed Alex the last time both brothers were together. However, fear is not an option as they are both seeking revenge.

Corazón Muerto

2/28/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Country: Argentina

Director: Mariano Cattaneo

Cast: Ariadna Asturzzi, Leandro Cóccaro

Synopsis: After pulling an easy kidnap, two men are waiting for further instructions inside an abandoned factory located on the outskirts of the city. Hoping to bring home a big ransom, both men are clueless about the big danger that haunts them.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.