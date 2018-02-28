Gran Cine to Premiere Three Spanish Historical Period Drama Films

West Palm Beach, FL – February 28, 2018 – Gran Cine, Olympusat’s contemporary Spanish-language network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from Spain, and Latin America, announced the network premiere of three critically-acclaimed Spanish films that portray truly inspiring stories of honor, perseverance, and sacrifice.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to support and promote high-quality Hispanic cinema, this month we have put together an inspiring collection of Spanish films,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The attention to detail and historical accuracy is evident on each film, resulting in an entertaining and educational viewing experience.”

The Spanish films premiering this month on Gran Cine are:Ebro, de la Cuna a la Batalla(3/4/2018), El Último Baile de Carmen Amaya(3/14/2018) and Fassman, El Increíble Hombre Radar(3/18/2018).

Ebro, de la Cuna a la Batalla

3/4/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Román Parrado

Cast: Oriol Pla, Enric Auquer

Synopsis: In the midst of the Spanish Civil War the Republican army is ignored by Europe. In this volatile environment, the Ebro crossing seems the best republican tactic to invoke the international alliances towards the fight against the fascist.

El Último Baile de Carmen Amaya

3/14/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Judith Colell

Cast: Nora Navas, Amara Carmona

Synopsis: A hundred years after the birth of Carmen Amaya, a dancer named Candela is preparing to play the legendary Flamenco dancer on stage. However, she must overcome a rare marrow disease and great criticism to achieve her dreams.

Fassman, El Increíble Hombre Radar

3/18/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Joaquim Oristrell

Cast: Juanjo Puigcorbé, Nausicaa Bonnín

Synopsis: The career of a renowned mentalist known as Fassman is suddenly compromised after an anonymous source publicly question his skills and credibility. To save his legacy and mentalist institute, Fassman must expose the truth and discover the identity of his enemy.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.