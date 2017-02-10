Gran Cine to Feature Special Programming on Valentine’s Day

West Palm Beach, FL – February 10, 2017 – To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Gran Cine, Olympusat’s contemporary Spanish-language channel offering a wide range of box office hits and original productions, will feature a whole day of romantic comedies from Latin America and Spain on February 14, 2017.

“During the most romantic day of the year, Gran Cine will showcase an array of internationally-acclaimed love stories from countries such as Peru, Venezuela and Spain,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “This Valentine’s Day special will feature top-notch content including award-winning films directed by talented up-and-coming filmmakers and some of the most respected names in Spanish-language cinema, such as Jesús Font and the Academy Award nominee Borja Cobeaga.”

The films that will be featured during the Valentine’s Day special are:Al Sur de Granada (Spain), Desátate (Spain), Pagafantas (España), El Hijo de Mi Marido (Venezuela), Al Final del Camino (Spain), and Loco Cielo de Abril (Peru). For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish-and English-language channels, and it’s currently available on Choice Cable, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

To learn more about Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts, please visitolympusat.com.