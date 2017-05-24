Gran Cine Announces Premiere films from Spain, México and Latin America

West Palm Beach, FL – May 24, 2017 – Gran Cine, Olympusat’s contemporary Spanish-language channel offering a wide range of box office hits and original productions from Spain and Latin America, announced the network premiere of five critically-acclaimed movies from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Spain.

“Our goal is to provide unrivaled entertainment while supporting Spanish-language cinema, which is why we have put together a strong collection of high-quality films from Spain and Latin America,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Gran Cine distinguishes itself for the quality of its content; I’m certain that these movies are going to be a big success among the Latino community in the U.S.”

The titles that will premiere this month on Gran Cine are: the Mexican action film 2xUno (6/4/17), the Argentinian thriller El Túnel de los Huesos (6/7/17), the Colombian crime stories La Captura (6/11/17) and La Historia del Baúl Rosado (6/14/17), and the Spanish drama Maresia(6/18/17).



2xUno

June 4th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Bernardo de Urquidi

Cast: David Medel, Germán Valdés and Mario Zaragoza

Synopsis: Ricardo and Andres are two brothers that decide to break their monotonous routine with a trip that will change the way they see and live their lives.

El Túnel de los Huesos

June 7th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Nacho Garassino

Cast: Raúl Taibo, Daniel Valenzuela and Jorge Sesán

Synopsis: El Túnel de los Huesos depicts the spectacular escape of seven prisoners from the jail of Villa Devoto in Argentina, in 1991. The inmates dug a tunnel from the hospital´s prison to make their escape, but a macabre finding stops them in their tracks.

La Captura

June 11th at 10 p.m. EST

Directors: Juan Carlos Vásquez and Dago García

Cast: Juan Pablo Franco, Andrea Guzmán and Fernando Solórzano

Synopsis: After capturing one of the most wanted criminals in the country, Lieutenant Rudas gets transferred to San Javier with the specific mission of capturing the infamous Álvaro Salcedo.



La Historia del Baúl Rosado

June 14th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Libia Stella Gómez

Cast: Eduardo Ramón, Dolores Heredia and Álvaro Rodríguez

Synopsis: In 1945, a dead girl is found in a trunk inside a train station in Bogota. The case is assigned to Detective Mariano Corzo, who must contend with a nosy journalist while trying to solve the murder.

Maresia

June 18th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Eduardo Martinón

Cast: Guacimara Correa, Mingo Ruano and Roberto Kuzmanich

Synopsis: Lilian and Rafael have been trying to have a baby for several years without success. The fertility clinic recommends an anonymous donor; an idea Rafael strongly opposes.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv.